Download Mapquest Driving Directions App on Amazon, It Is Free

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- There are many ways to find the best route, plan a trip, or just get directions. Mapquest Driving Directions Free App offers voice-guided, turn-by-turn navigation. All users have to do is speak their destination aloud, and MapQuest will tell them when to make a turn. This feature also works with users’ device's contact list, so user can quickly receive driving directions to their friend's house or business. And if users make a wrong turn, MapQuest will automatically update their current location and adjust their route to get them to their destination.



There's a reason why so many people rely on MapQuest. All users have to do is type in their starting and end address, and users will quickly get very accurate, turn-by-turn directions. But MapQuest offers much more than just directions. Users can plan their route, add stops to their trip, get detailed street maps of their destination, and find helpful services along the way--such as the lowest gas prices, the best hotels, even the best pizza.



If a user is looking for the shortest route from point A to B, Mapquest Driving Directions Free App's Route Planner helps the user find the fastest, easiest way to get to all the places he or she is going. No more driving in circles or unnecessary backtracking--users can provide up to 26 locations, and MapQuest will optimize their driving directions to save them time, gas money, and miles of unnecessary driving. Users can also filter out the routes they don't want to take, including seasonal roads, toll roads, and highways.



There are also plenty of mapping options to choose from. Users can view maps in either street or aerial view to get a detailed look at where users are going. If users want even greater detail, they can check out satellite views. And don't worry about changing the map display--the map rotates in the orientation of users’ route, so the map is easier to read.



Mapquest Directions Free App comes with the Place Map Toolbar, with which users can see hotels, museums, parks, ice cream, and even the nearest hospital. This toolbar feature shows users anything of interest once they reach their destination. And if users want to know more about each service, MapQuest provides CitySearch reviews, where users will find driving directions, hours of operation, accepted payment types, and customer reviews.



There is a very important thing that all users have to know: MapQuest is most accurate when it uses GPS to obtain and update user’s location. If user’s device doesn't have GPS capability, the app will use a Wi-Fi Internet connection to obtain user’s position. In this case, MapQuest's location will likely be less accurate than if it were using GPS.



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