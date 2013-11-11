Download Number Generator Application from Download.com

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- USA - Random number generators are nowadays commonly applied in fully randomized designs, cryptography, computer simulations, statistical sampling, gambling and other fields, where the generation of unpredictable results is required. Free Number Generator application is yet another breakthrough from the well-known software development company Media Freeware.



Media Freeware’s number generator generates random numbers with unique characteristics. People can use this tool for a number of situations, purposes and needs in addition, to generating numbers. Users can define the range where they require the number; otherwise, the application will produce random numbers based on the number of digits. Download.com offers this application with specifications like 1.0 version and 1.21MB.



The website says, “A good feature about this application is that you can save a list of random numbers in a text file in a one number per line format; the performance of the app is very good and extremely fast and you can save text file very fast.”



People who desire to work with good random numbers can rely on Free Number Generator by Media Freeware. The functionality and performance of this application can be identified only with its use. Potential customers can go through the reviews and comments provided at the website Download.com before downloading this free application.



Media Freeware is focused on delivering high-quality reliable software solutions to customers. The new application for generating numbers is also introduced with proven methods and time-tested processes to ensure user satisfaction.



Detailed specification features and characteristics of the Number Generator are made available to viewers via Download.com. Gaining access to the world of random numbers appears to be possible only with the help of Free Number Generator from Media Freeware.



To get more information about Free Number Generator, visit http://download.cnet.com/Free-Number-Generator/3000-13572_4-75999388.html



About Media Freeware

Media Freeware is a software development firm specializing in the production of free media applications to all kinds of computer users. With innovative technology and research, this company aims at developing new and improved free software solutions on a constant basis.



Media Contact

Media Freeware

Address: Seattle, WA

Email: info@mediafreware.com

URL: www.mediafreeware.com