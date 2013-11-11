Download Sales Tax Calculator and Get Relief from Complex Figure Troubles

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- Calculating the amount payable as sales tax is not a simple task because it involves complex figures, sum and numbers. Media Freeware has introduced a new Sales Tax Calculator that can save people from all the troubles that arise while calculating sales tax. This application can be downloaded free of cost from the website Download.com.



Free Sales Tax Calculator is said to be designed in a comprehensive, easy-to-use and simple way to calculate sales tax. Users can easily identify the figures as they will be displayed clearly and neatly on the window. Only some basic arithmetic knowledge is required to calculate sales tax through Free Sales Tax Calculator. This makes the application reliable for all types of users. The newly introduced Sales tax Calculator seems to fulfill all the needs of service seekers who are on the move.



The website says, “The software loads really fast so there won’t be any time wasted, it also shuts down quickly and uses very little system resources, the in-built memory functions will help you store data that you can use in the future.”



The innovative and Free Sales Tax Calculator from Media Freeware works on various operating systems, which include Windows 7/8, Windows 98, Windows 2003/2000, Windows Server 2008, Windows NT, Windows XP, Windows Me and Windows Vista. CNET secured downloading facility is provided by the Download.com website, which ensures that the application is free from virus and spyware.



The version of Free Sales Tax Calculator to calculate sales tax cover is 1 with file size 917 k. Complete features and details of its application can be obtained from the download.com website.



To get more information about Sales Tax Calculator, visit http://download.cnet.com/Free-Sales-Tax-Calculator/3000-13572_4-75999392.html



About Media Freeware

Media Freeware offers a number of unique, advanced and user-friendly software solutions and products to users free of cost. All useful solutions are developed by a team of expert professionals from this field.



Media Contact

Media Freeware

Address: Seattle, WA

Email: info@mediafreware.com

URL: http://www.mediafreeware.com