Download the Popular Music LOVE LETTER EP from premewritez.com

Beverly Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- Music can describe and share every single emotion of human beings without any barriers or limitations. People love music as it can bring instant happiness, joy and peace of mind, which no medicine in the world can provide. Preme Writez is an emerging singer, producer and songwriter with a passion to share real life messages musically. LOVE LETTER EP is the new release from this creative musician and is available for download at the website premewritez.com. Music is timeless and all music lovers are said to relate easily with LOVE LETTER EP as it shares the ideas and feelings of a passionate musician.



The website premewritez.com features all releases of Preme Writez including Skit (Outro), My Everything, All Lights Shining, Skit (Acapella), Sex On Fire, The Voice, Skit (Party Club), After Party and Timeless. Viewers can play and listen to these songs directly from the official website of Preme Writez. People who want to know more about the works of this popular singer can collect details from Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, MySpace and YouTube. Pop-influenced music of Preme Writez is capable enough to create positive vibrations in the minds of all listeners. Viewers can review and comment on the videos and audios of this artist via YouTube and SoundCloud.



Preme Writez says, “Through music and performance, I would feel honored to evoke feelings from a treasure trove like those before me and I would like to re-establish that connection, I feel when you are able to connect to someone it transcends any barriers, paving the way towards a harmonious Union.”



The 2013 New MySpace Campaign has selected Preme Writez as the Featured Artist. This naturally talented artist knows how to entertain and attract audiences with his impressive music score and skills. The creative and innovative ideas in music have helped Preme Writez in earning hundreds of trophies at an early stage itself. People can celebrate their lives with the new release LOVE LETTER EP as it carries all the essence of real and genuine music. Music lovers can download this creation of Preme Writez via premewritez.com and can easily provoke emotions with beautiful elements and properties of genuine music.



To get more information about Preme Writez, visit http://www.premewritez.com



About Preme Writez

Preme Writez is a new and emerging singer, producer and songwriter influenced by Pop music. He tries to translate his experiences with real people through the language of music. Preme Writez started his live stage performances at an early age itself, and has become a pro now in the music world.



Media Contact

Preme Writez

Address: 264 South La Cienega Blvd Ste 256

Beverly Hills, CA 90211

Tel: 424 281 0390

URL: http://www.premewritez.com