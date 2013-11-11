Download Vimeo Videos with the Help of Free Vimeo Downloader from Media Freeware

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- Vimeo is a unique online community or platform that has been introduced with the purpose of helping users view, share and upload videos. Users can now save their Vimeo videos easily through the Free Vimeo Downloader application from Media Freeware. The main function of this application is to download Vimeo videos.



Simplicity and user-friendliness make this tool a great choice, especially for downloading videos from Vimeo. This new and innovative application can also be used to convert Vimeo to Mp3. Users are required to select and copy the Vimeo URL for starting the process.



A checkbox is provided next to each file letting the users select only the required file for the purpose. The status bar will show the results, and some of the completed files’ URLs can be removed for making the process even easier. Apart from that, the button Add Bulk Urls will load multiple URLs at a time. The complete details, features and specifications of Free Vimeo Downloader can be obtained from the Download.com website.



The website says, “Another good function of Free Vimeo Downloader is that once you copy a link and application is open, no matter minimized or inactive, it will pop up and the link is pasted to its URL box; also, if you copy multiple links, the Bulk URL window will pop up and all copied links are pasted automatically.”



Free Vimeo Downloader is available in the version 1.0 with a file size of 11.75MB. Full specifications are listed on Download.com, which provides an insight into the characteristics of this application. People who wish to download Vimeo videos, or convert Vimeo videos to Mp3 can rely on the Free Vimeo Downloader from Media Freeware.



To get more information about Free Vimeo Downloader, visit http://download.cnet.com/Free-Vimeo-Downloader/3000-2071_4-76014366.html



About Media Freeware

Media Freeware is a software development company committed to providing different ranges of software solutions to consumers. At Download.com, users have access to a list of free software and applications offered by this company.



Media Contact

Media Freeware

Address: Seattle, WA

Email: support@mediafreeware.com

URL: www.mediafreeware.com