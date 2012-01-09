DownloadAndroid Released Memory Booster v3.9 Which Embedded Task Killer Widget and Calculation of CPU Consumption

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2012 -- DownloadAndroid (http://downloadandroid.info), a leading company of mobile software development, adds a lot of new functions in Memory Booster's new release.



Memory Booster is a powerful mobile Memory & RAM boosting tool specially designed for Android smartphone users. It is a handy memory optimizer tool that will keep your Android smartphone running faster and efficiently. It increases your cell phone's performance by making more memory available for both your applications and the mobile system.



Here are some new features of Memory Booster v3.9:

- Add task killer widget

- Sort the task killer list via memory consumption

- Calculate CPU consumption of each running program

- Whitelist selection optimized

- Code optimization for better performance

- Add shortcuts for auto boost and other minor UI improvements



Praised by both individual users and large companies alike, Memory Booster is the best utility of its type available. Memory Booster from DownloadAndroid.Info, represents the best technical and design efforts as Android system tool, to bring you a technically superior, yet easy-to-use memory management utility.



Other Features in Memory Booster:

* Real-time Memory Status Report & Monitor

Memory Booster provides a live chart to demonstrate your device's total/free memory and current memory usage.

* Setting Your Performance Target

With Auto Boost Threshold set, Memory Booster keeps your memory higher than desired level, and act immediately if memory drops down.

* One-click Quick Memory Boosting

Besides automatic memory boosting, Memory Booster also allows you to manually boost your memory by Quick Boost.

* Auto-boosting in the Background

With Auto Boost Interval, Memory Booster runs in the background and automatically reclaims memory for your Android at interval.

* Android system crash protection

Memory Booster always watches your system resources and cleans up system memory once it reaches a critical point.

* And there is more…

Other features include embedded Task Killer, Whitelist Manager, Boost Level Manager & Memory Boost Log, which assist Memory Booster to perform more efficiently and friendly



As a must-have application, Memory Booster gained great favor from users all over the world.



Supported Devices

Memory Booster v3.9 fully supports Android OS 1.5 or higher.



Price and Availability

Memory Booster free version is available for downloading at DownloadAndroid's homepage http://www.downloadandroid.info and mobile site: http://mobi.downloadandroid.info.



The price of Memory Booster Paid version is $2.99. It is available at http://downloadandroid.info/.



For more information on Memory Booster, other products, or ongoing promotions from DownloadAndroid, contact DownloadAndroid support via belinda@downloadandroid.info.



About DownloadAndroid

Founded in 2004, iMobLife Company is a fast-growing mobile technology and application development company. Based in Maryland, US, iMobLife has development centers in China and Japan. Collaborating with strategic partners across the world, iMobLife dedicates itself to developing top-quality and easy-to-use mobile apps in the field of system performance and battery saving techniques. Now iMobLife’s applications have helped users around the world in dealing with their mobile phone issues and enjoying a better mobile experience with these convenient tools!