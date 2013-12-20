Android Users Brace Up for Unbelievable Deals on Christmas Sales

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2013 -- This Christmas is going to be one big surprise for Android users everywhere. DownloadAndroid, a leading company of mobile software development, has launched its Christmas sales. The sales feature, apps (All-In-One Toolbox; Memory Booster; Battery Booster) with 50% discount on regular price; and a ton of free apps. For just $ 2, users can harvest 3 of the most popular apps in the Android market. This is a great deal customers simply cannot afford to miss.



The main highlight of this sale is the All-In-One Toolbox app that is by far the best and highly functional app on the market. For just $ 1 Android users can access 29 distinct features in a compact 2 MB package. The list of features in the package is endless and the fact that the offer provides 50% discount on the sale price is unbelievable given how popular this app is.



Next up on the list of amazing offers is the 50% off on the Memory booster app which is again a top player in the market. This app is just what any and every Android smart phone user needs as it helps free up space in the phone, enhance performance and in general increase the productivity of the phone. The offer is valid from Dec 24th 2013, to Jan 2nd 2014. The Memory booster app is a complete must have for those who would like to bump up their phone speed.



The third is Battery Booster full free giveaway offer to users who share this app via their SNS (facebook, twitter, google+, blog etc). This app accumulates over 4,000, 000 downloads around the world. Battery Booster is regarded as the best battery boosting tool and power management application by all its users. The app comes with a beefed up features list that delivers top downloads and efficiency on heavy use Android smartphones.



All these apps come from the software powerhouse DownloadAndroid.Info which is a branch of iMobLife Inc., an innovative, young and promising company that was founded in 2004 by two creative and enthusiastic young programmers. DownloadAndroid.Info is dedicated in developing and publishing free android software, including android games and applications, which cover system tools, entertainment, health, Lifestyle and personal productivity, etc.



To know more about the sale offers and read up on the list of features within each app category, log onto https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=imoblife.toolbox.full.



Mobile site: mobi.downloadandroid.info



About DownloadAndroid.Info

DownloadAndroid.Info is a branch of iMobLife Ltd. (Xi’an iMobLife Information Technology Co.,Ltd.). Founded in 2009, DownloadAndroid.Info is dedicated in developing and publishing top rated android software, including android games and applications, which cover system tools, entertainment, health, Lifestyle and personal productivity.