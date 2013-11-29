Download.com Offers a WAV Converter

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- Convert Audio Free has introduced the WAV Converter to make the conversion process of WAV files simple, quick and easy. This advanced software helps users to convert any type of WAV files into the formats like MP3, OGG, WMA, M4A, ACC and FLAC. People with very little technical knowledge can also run this application, without any confusion or trouble.



One of the users of WAV Converter says, “This is the best choice for using to convert WAV to MP3, WMA, OGG, it has a good skin that is easy for using and with a quick speed of working, it saves a lot of time. It's comfortable because of its compatibility, runs well on a lot of Windows OS versions.”



The user interface of WAV Converter is said to be very much user-friendly. WAV files are usually large in size. It will be always necessary to convert this format to others in order to save sufficient space. The advanced technology used by Convert Audio Free enables all users to compress WAV file formats conveniently without compromising quality.



The website says, “That being said we have developed this Wav converter with the highest quality converting practices so you not only keep the original quality but sometimes improve it.”



The WAV Converter from Convert Audio Free is available for download exclusively from the website Download.com. This new application is offered with specifications like version 1.0 and file size 9.78 MB. A number of users have also reviewed and rated this software on the Download.com website. New viewers can download this application after going through all the comments and suggestions from previous downloaders.



To get more information about the WAV Converter, visit http://download.cnet.com/Free-WAV-Converter/3000-2140_4-75938214.html



About Convert Audio Free

Convert Audio Free specializes in developing and supplying highly professional and reliable audio conversion tools. This software developer has several years of experience in delivering user-friendly applications as well as solutions.



Media Contact

Convert Audio Free

Email: support@convertaudiofree.com

URL: http://convertaudiofree.com