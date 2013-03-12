DownloadOx's Antivirus Software Helps to Keep the Computer Protected

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- Every computer user’s dilemma is to not get their units be affected by viruses. A computer that has been affected by viruses is so hard to fix because it can totally put the unit down. This is such a big deal to handle that is why users are always on the search of good quality anti-virus software that could definitely give their computers a good protection against viruses. DownloadOx caters a lot of that anti-virus software that users can choose. Among all the anti-virus software available is the AVG Anti-virus Free. It is a fully-featured edition of the old AVG free. It has security features that are only offered by paid-for software.



AVG is known anti-virus software that enables to protect the computers from unwanted viruses. This new edition of AVG does not only detect and eliminates viruses that appear on the computers but it also has the “Do Not Track” option that has the ability to stop websites from collecting data coming from the user. This new edition of AVG also has an anti-WiFi hacking technology that enables the computer to detect and prevent the unit to receive viruses that came from the WiFi.



Aside from all these features, another innovative feature of this is the “Easy Interface”. Easy Interface is designed to make the computer a great improvement for day to day operation of the program. With all the information stated about AVG, it is the best choice for anti-virus software recommended for users because it guarantees a safe and smooth operating system for the computers. DownloadOx introduces AVG and lets the users to have the chance to have their own AVG Anti-Virus Free.



About DownloadOx

DownloadOx is a freeware site that caters all useful tools available. It also has a list of different anti-virus software that users can have for their computers. AVG Anti-Virus Free is one of the best anti-virus software that is available in DownloadOx site.



