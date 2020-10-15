Downplay Data Corruption, Unbalanced Balance Sheet Reports, Slow Performance and Recurring Errors with a QuickBooks SuperCondense

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2020 -- The condense process in QuickBooks is believed to remove cleared transactions into summary journal entries. "List items that are not being used will be deleted from QuickBooks," John Rocha of E-Tech said.



The SuperCondense is an updated concept of the Condense Data Utility in QuickBooks with 80 percent of the decreased file size bringing about lesser performance issues and increased speed and transfer time. Data corruption, unbalanced balance sheet reports, slow performance and recurring errors, which are some of the effects of an overgrown file would easily be downplayed with a SuperCondense.



The QuickBooks SuperCondense is a service that will significantly reduce the file size of your QuickBooks data file resulting in higher responsiveness and faster performance, higher network stability, less prone to data corruption issues and a significantly reduced file size.



The SuperCondense also causes inactive customers, vendors and items to stay under the 14,500 limit for Pro/Premier and can convert large files to QuickBooks Online. What Intuit says about size limits is that a Pro/Premiere file should not exceed 150Mb and an Enterprise file, 1GB. E-Tech's SuperCondense service expels old data whereby the size of the file is deceased by as much as 80 percent. "The SuperCondense feature is an advanced version of the Condense feature in QuickBooks and has proven to have far more extensive results with both document size and the QuickBooks' pace," Rocha said.



This is mainly because the condense operation condenses closed transactions into summary journal entries. If any list items are not used, they are deleted from QuickBooks. Currently, QuickBooks Online can only convert desktop data files under 350MB in size. With E-Tech's SuperCondense Service, QuickBooks users can bring down any file size so they can easily upgrade to QuickBooks Online.



E-Tech's SuperCondense service produces higher responsiveness and faster performance, higher network stability, lesser susceptibility to data corruption issues, while reducing file size up to 80 percent.



More service details can be seen at https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-file-data-services/quickbooks-supercondense-service/



About E-Tech

E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In their 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, they have assisted over 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements. E-Tech UK covers US, UK, Canadian, Australian versions which include Reckon Accounts, and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks through PC and Mac platforms.



To learn more about the company, visit: https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/



