Downsize QuickBooks File Size, Avoid Data Corruption and Enhance Network Performance with E-Tech's File Optimization Service

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2021 -- QuickBooks data files bigger than 500MB must be optimized every 6 to 12 months to assure that they operate at top performance, experts say.



There is no internal functionality in QuickBooks to optimize the data file other than running a Condense. The optimize operation will copy all data into a new data file, remove unwanted temporary data, and audit trail data to bring down file size by about 40 percent, improving performance and stability of the data file.



A better way is to condense the data file by choosing a cut-off date to remove prior transactions. The QuickBooks condense has a built-in file shrink utility to reduce the file size after the Condense completes. The third option is to SuperCondense a data file to shrink it to 50 to 80 percent of the original file size.



E-Tech's File Optimization service helps condense or shrink the data file while optimizing speed and performance of the data file, reduce file size, prevent data corruption and improve network performance. No transactions are lost in this operation.



More service specifications for E-Tech's QuickBooks File Optimization Service can be seen at https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-file-data-services/quickbooks-file-optimization-service/ .



About E-Tech

E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In their 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, they have assisted over 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements. E-Tech UK covers US, UK, Canadian, Australian versions which include Reckon Accounts, and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks through PC and Mac platforms.



For media inquiries regarding E-Tech, individuals are encouraged to contact Media Relations Director, Melanie Ann via email at Melanie@e-tech.ca.



To learn more about the company, visit: https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/



Media Contact



Melanie Ann

E-Tech

61 Bridge St.

Kington HR5 3DJ

Melanie@e-tech.ca

www.quickbooksrecovery.co.uk