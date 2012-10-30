Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2012 -- GBI Research, the leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research, Downstream Processing in Biopharmaceuticals - Adoption of Disposable Technology at Improved Economies of Scale to Optimize Production Efficiency and Cost-effectiveness, which provides key data, information and analysis of the Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO) industry, and the downstream processing and reagent market.



The report provides comprehensive insight into the size of the CMO market, the downstream processing and reagent market and includes forecasts, key reasons for outsourcing, market characterization, downstream process in biopharmaceuticals, major reagents, reagent suppliers and the reagent market related to downstream processing, profiles of key equipment players, key reagent players and key CMO players, drivers and restraints and deals analysis.



This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and uses in-house analysis from GBI Researchs team of industry experts.



Major CMOs offer both upstream and downstream manufacturing functions equally. In addition to manufacturing in biopharmaceutical production, they also offer clinical trials, logistics, packaging, and even marketing. According to industry experts, almost 60% of the CMO market in dominated by manufacturing functions, out of which more than 50% is dominated by the downstream process. GBI research suggests that the CMO market size for downstream processing is set to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.1%, which is more than the growth in the overall CMO biopharmaceutical market.



- A detailed overview of the downstream processing, CMO industry and reagent market.

- Annualized market data and forecasts for the downstream processing, CMO industry and reagent market.

- A detailed overview of key reasons behind outsourcing, outsourcing service models and key drivers and restraints of the market.

- A detailed discussion of the downstream processing.

- Company profiles of major equipments suppliers, CMOs and reagent players including the key services offered by them and their financial information.

- Analysis of the Merger and Acquisition (M&A) deals involving key companies



- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies by identifying areas for high growth and opportunities.

- Understand the factors shaping the downstream processing, CMO industry and reagent market.

- Identify the top players in the major equipment suppliers, CMO and reagent market, their financial revenues, geographical presence and key services offered.

- Analyze the key geographies that are lucrative markets for the downstream processing and as well as CMOs.

- Analyze the trends in licensing and M&A deals and explore potential investment opportunities

- Understand upcoming trends that are poised to drive the future growth of the downstream processing



