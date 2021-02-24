Downstream Processing Market Size to Reach USD 45.49 Billion by 2027 : GE Healthcare, Danaher Corporation, Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A., Etc.

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2021 -- The global Downstream Processing Market is forecasted to reach USD 45.49 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Over the forecast timeline due to the rising demand for biopharmaceuticals, the market for Downstream Processing will grow substantially. Besides, in the forecasted timeframe, the biotechnology sector's rapid growth is likely to accelerate business growth further. Downstream processing provides an important function in order to produce a healthy, clean, and affordable platform for any bio-project.



The rising prevalence of transmissible disorders like influenza, hepatitis, swine flu, etc. The demand for effective antibodies for such fatal diseases has grown, leading to a rise in the growth of the global downstream processing market. Besides, the rise in the investment for research and development activities from several biotechnology companies is likely to further stimulate the market growth over the forecasted timeline.



Key participants include –



GE Healthcare

Danaher Corporation

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.

Merck KGaA

3M

Lonza Group AG

Repligen Corporation

Eppendorf AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Corning Incorporated

others.



The COVID-19 impact:

The distribution of Covid-19's has influenced industrial activities worldwide. Over the weeks, the market has experienced a downturn that can continue in the coming months. The virus led to the implementation of lockdown, which disrupted the workings of the asset management program as the healthcare sector witnessed a collapse in several countries. They were loaded with patients infected by a coronavirus. Millions of people were infected, and thousands of them died, including the healthcare staff. Although the market suffered a major setback at the time, the industry is bouncing back as there is a greater need for better management and upgrading the medical sector.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the Global Downstream Processing Market on the basis of product, method, application, end-user, and region:



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Evaporators

Dryers

Chromatography

Centrifuges

Filters

Others



Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Purifying by Chromatography

Disruption of Cells

Concentration

Membrane filtration

Evaporation

Formulation

Solid-liquid Separation

Centrifugation

Filtration



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Enzyme Synthesis

Production of Hormones

Producing antibodies

Development of Antibiotics

Making Vaccinations



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Contract Manufacturing Organizations

Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

MEA

Latin America



Further key findings from the report suggest



The market is expected to be dominated by the Purifying by Chromatography segment, and the segment is anticipated to rise with a CAGR of 12.8% in the forecasted timeframe. The essential component of a chromatography method is the columns and resins, which are commonly used during the isolation, retrieval, and purification of bioactive components of the sample. It is expected that the continuous demand for new and diverse varieties of columns and resins will drive the growth of the segment.



The vaccinations segment is likely to hold the largest market over the forecasted period. The expansion of this segment is anticipated to be driven by technical advances in downstream purification technology to produce elevated vaccines at lower prices.



The Asia Pacific is anticipated to experience the fastest growth in the downstream processing market, owing to growing biotechnology funding by suppliers and clients. The downstream processing market in the region is also spurred by growing demand for biopharmaceuticals and rising R&D activities in the biopharmaceutical industry.



Thank you for reading our report. To inquire about customization or any query about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will make sure the report is best suited to your needs.



