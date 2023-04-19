NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Downstream Property Insurance in the Energy Sector Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Downstream Property Insurance in the Energy Sector market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2018 to 2022 which is estimated and forecasted till 2028*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are AXA SA (France), Chubb (Switzerland), Tokio Marine HCC (United States), Liberty Mutual Insurance Company (United States), Allianz (Germany), American International Group, Inc.(United States), Berkshire Hathaway, Inc(United States), Munich RE (Germany), Zurich (Switzerland), Oman Insurance Company (United Arab Emirates), Al Ain Ahlia Insurance Co. (United Arab Emirates), International General Insurance Co Ltd(Jordan), HDI Global SE(Germany).



The downstream Energy insurance consists of businesses in power generation, electricity supply, renewable energy, oil refining, and petrochemical processing, against all risk of direct physical loss or damage to property including business interruption arising. In the energy industry, property insurance covers human life, the environment, and property from any accidents related to energy organization activities. The energy industry consists of a series of procedures, chemical reactions, and harsh and difficult working conditions which tend to increase the risk to cost-intensive property, human life, and the environment. Thus, the industry requires to be insured to cover a certain proportion of the liability in case of any accidents. Property insurance is a policy that provides financial reimbursement to the owner or renter of a structure and its contents in the event of damage or theft. Property insurance can include personal insurance, renter's insurance, flood insurance, and earthquake insurance. According to the study, The Middle East Downstream Property Insurance in the Energy Sector market was valued at USD 1103.38 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 1501.17 Million by 2026.



In October 2021, AXA extends its commitment to fight climate change and protect biodiversity. AXA announces several new milestones in its approach to the energy sector by strengthening its existing Oil and Gas exclusions, with a specific focus on unconventional activities and new greenfield explorations.

In June 2021, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) announced that it has launched Energy and Technical Lines Casualty products in the UK and established a dedicated London-based Energy & Technical Lines underwriting team. to expand our casualty capabilities with the deep technical risk expertise of our new team," said Hilary Browne, Head of Casualty, UK & Europe



Opportunities:

- More inclination towards Digital Access and Enhanced Claim Settlings



Influencing Market Trend

- Declining Energy Prices

- Huge Enhancement for oil and gas protection Oil and Gas



Market Drivers

- The Increasing Awareness Regarding the Insurance for Energy Industry in Developing Countries

- Rising Demand for Up Surging New and Ongoing Projects



Challenges:

- The Intense Market Competition across the globe



Analysis by Distribution Channel (Direct, Agency, Banks, Other), Coverage (All-risk Physical Damage, Construction and Buildersâ€™ Risk, Mechanical Breakdown and Business Interruption, Loss of Production Income, Others), End User (Renewable Energy, Oil Refining, Petrochemical Processing, Others)



Competitive landscape highlighting important parameters that players are gaining along with the Market Development/evolution

- % Market Share, Segment Revenue, Swot Analysis for each profiled company [AXA SA (France), Chubb (Switzerland), Tokio Marine HCC (United States), Liberty Mutual Insurance Company (United States), Allianz (Germany), American International Group, Inc.(United States), Berkshire Hathaway, Inc(United States), Munich RE (Germany), Zurich (Switzerland), Oman Insurance Company (United Arab Emirates), Al Ain Ahlia Insurance Co. (United Arab Emirates), International General Insurance Co Ltd(Jordan), HDI Global SE(Germany)]

- Business overview and Product/Service classification

- Product/Service Matrix [Players by Product/Service comparative analysis]

- Recent Developments (Technology advancement, Product Launch or Expansion plan, Manufacturing and R&D etc)

- Consumption, Capacity & Production by Players



The regional analysis of Global Downstream Property Insurance in the Energy Sector Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



Highlights of the Report

- The future prospects of the global Downstream Property Insurance in the Energy Sector market during the forecast period 2023-2028 are given in the report.

- The major developmental strategies integrated by the leading players to sustain a competitive market position in the market are included in the report.

- The emerging technologies that are driving the growth of the market are highlighted in the report.

- The market value of the segments that are leading the market and the sub-segments are mentioned in the report.

- The report studies the leading manufacturers and other players entering the global Downstream Property Insurance in the Energy Sector market.



