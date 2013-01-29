Downtown Criminal Defense Lawyer Roshni F. Gandhi Opens a New Office in LA Curacao Business Center

Santa Monica, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2013 -- Attorney Roshni F. Gandhi is pleased to announce the opening of her new law firm, The Law Offices of Roshni F. Gandhi, in the Curacao Business Center in Downtown LA.



The firm focuses on Criminal Defense, including DUI, Driving Related Offenses, Administrative Hearings, Expungement, Probation Violation, Drug Charges, and Juvenile Law.



“When the unthinkable happens, and your rights are at stake, you want answers”, says Gandhi. “People want someone who will explain what they are up against, and give them choices to make the best out of a tough situation”.



“I picked this location specifically because it is a safe, convenient and relaxed environment for people to discuss their legal issues to get the best possible outcome. Sometimes, people avoid seeking the help of an attorney in a criminal matter and end up facing greater costs in the long run, such as insurance costs, the stigma of having a criminal record, or the threat of losing their job”, says Gandhi.



Clients want to understand the available choices and have it explained to them what the pros and cons of those choices are. Every case is unique, and will be handled with the utmost care. Sometimes, it is a person's first time in court, and they are scared and don’t know what to expect. A good lawyer will make the client comfortable, explain things to them in a way that they can understand, and help them make the right choice given their unique set of circumstances.



“It is quite simple- my goal is to make legal services available and affordable to the community. I want every person who has been accused or charged with a crime to have the understanding and tools available to get the best outcome in their case”, says Gandhi.



About Roshni F. Gandhi

Roshni F. Gandhi is an active member of the Southern California community, and has been able to help multiple charitable causes to further the community as a whole. Roshni F. Gandhi strives to protect the rights of all clients, and fight for the rights of each individual.



For more information about this topic, or to schedule an interview with Roshni Gandhi, interested folks are advised to call Law Offices of Roshni F. Gandhi at 562-881-5690, or email Roshni at roshnigandhi305@gmail.com