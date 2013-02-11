Downtown Montreal Apartment Specialist Les Étoiles Offers New Pricing Promotions

Montreal, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- For individuals interested in living in convenient, maintenance-free, and exquisite surroundings, luxury apartments are the way to go.



For years, Les Étoiles, an expert in apartments for rent, has dedicated themselves to helping individuals find their dream luxury apartments. Les Étoiles works with the Aquilini Investment team, a private family business with real estate holdings across Canada, to secure condo downtown Montreal listings in the historic district of Old Montreal.



“Our apartments are attractive for pied-a-terre living, whether it’s for business or personal use,” states an article on the Les Étoiles website. “We are certain that Les Étoiles Montreal rental properties will meet and exceed your requirements.”



Recently, Les Étoiles announced a great pricing promotion on their apartments for rent. Studio apartments are now available for $888, and one bedroom apartments are available for $1,288.



Interior features of the charming suites include ample kitchen, bathroom, laundry room, and closet space in addition to fireplaces, appliances, and designer fixtures. The rental apartments include security and 24-hour access to the Embassy Suites Hotel by Hilton next door, so residents can enjoy features such as the bar, restaurant, and gym.



The studio and one bedroom apartments are all located in Old Montreal, the birthplace of Canada. There, residents enjoy access to key features of the city, such as centuries-old squares, churches, galleries, and restaurants. Les Étoiles’ apartments are surrounded by Montreal’s international business district, the Quartier International, which houses the Convention Center as well as a number of national and international organizations.



All apartments downtown Montreal are located near to transportation, and the airport is minutes away.



Individuals interested in renting an apartment or embassy suites Montreal are encouraged to contact Les Étoiles to set up an appointment. The Les Étoiles rental office is located in Montreal and representatives can be reached via phone, fax, and email.



About Les Étoiles

Les Étoiles’ apartments for rent are located in the Embassy Suites Hotel by Hilton. The condominiums are in the historic district of Old Montreal. Les Étoiles works in partnership with Aquilini Investment, a successful private family business with real estate holdings and operating entities located in almost all major cities across Canada. For more information, please visit http://www.lesetoiles.ca