Downtown off Price Now Announces Wholesale of Clothing in Los Angeles at Reasonable Prices

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- Downtown Off Price has now announced wholesale of clothing in Los Angeles at reasonable prices. The company has been in the wholesale clothing business for the last 15 years for both personnel as well as for merchandised purpose. They have a wide list of satisfied clients. They are a renowned name in the U.S. for offering quality clothing. Customers will get the best deal with this company. The company is not only limited to clothing, but they also offer wholesale apparel for women, men and kids.



Elaborating the quality of clothing which Downtown Off Price offers, one of the representatives from the company states, “You get only best quality wholesale clothes from us. We are located right in the heart of the fashion district; we have been in the wholesale apparel business for more than 15 years. We are a direct seller of wholesale tops for juniors, wholesale apparel for missy, wholesale jackets, junior’s wholesale apparel for girls, wholesale plus size women and kids wholesale apparel for boys and girls.”



Downtown Off Price always has a bulk inventory, thus they never run out of stock. They deliver good quality cloths to their clients which are coupled with good service.



About Down Town Off Price

Down Town Off Price is a leading wholesaler company in the U.S. It specializes in wholesaling women clothing, men clothing, and junior clothing. Its wholesale prices are much lower than the normal market wholesale prices. They have a collection for all age groups and all sizes. Their line of wholesale clothing includes wholesale skirts, wholesale dresses, wholesale pants, wholesale jeans, wholesale active wear, wholesale sweaters, wholesale jackets, wholesale Capri pants, wholesale fashionable print T-shirts, wholesale children wear for girls and wholesale kids, wholesale sweaters, wholesale jackets, wholesale pants, wholesale pants, wholesale dresses and wholesale plus size for ladies of a full figure.



For more information, please visit http://www.downtownoffprice.com/ or Call Us at: 888-666-1130



Contact Information:

227 E. 16th St.

Los Angeles, CA 90015