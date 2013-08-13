Doylestown Family Medicine Announces New Laser Nail Therapy for Patients in Philadelphia and Bucks County, PA

Doylestown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Doylestown Family Medicine is pleased to announce their new laser nail treatment for patients in Philadelphia and Bucks County PA. The laser nail therapy used by Dr. Schnur at Doylestown Family Medicine is one of the most advanced skin lasers available in dermatology communities around the country. The Q-Switched NdYAG high-power laser gets to the root of the fungal infection within 3-10 billionths of a second. Passing through the nail bed, to the center of the infected area, the laser leaves no damage to the nail or skin area surrounding the infected area. For the advanced Q-Switched NdYAG laser nail therapy in Philadelphia, PA, or Bucks County, PA, contact Doylestown Family Medicine today.



Millions of Americans suffer from toe nail fungal infection, otherwise known as Onychomycosis, which can cause the toe nail to can cause discoloration and thickening of the nail. The good news is that the Q-Switched NdYAG laser nail therapy offered at Doylestown Family Medicine can improve the nail in just one treatment. There is no guarantee that after one treatment the nail will heal 100%, however, the doctor at Doylestown Family Medicine will provide patients with all the information they need to maintain healthy nails. Nail health maintenance strategies should include wearing clean dry socks every day and maintaining good skin health of the feet to avoid athlete’s foot and other skin conditions.



One of the benefits to using the Q-Switched NdYAG laser nail therapy treatment is the short time of the procedure. The overall visit to a physician in Bucks County, PA is typically 30-45 minutes, depending on how many nails are being treated and the severity of the infection. After the treatment, patients of Doylestown Family Medicine will never have to worry about being embarrassed about what their nails look like. They can be proud to slip off their socks or shoes any time of the day. To make an appointment with Dr. Elliot H. Schnur, M.D. or any other physician, please call 215-230-7800.



About Doylestown Family Medicine

The team at Doylestown Family Medicine is led by Board Certified Family Physician, Elliot H. Schnur, M.D. Since 1995, Dr. Schnur has been serving the Central Bucks area as a family physician. As a dedicated and caring family doctor, Dr. Schnur provides comprehensive, quality health care for his patients. Dr. Schnur is on staff at Doylestown Hospital. For more information on Dr. Schnur and the services provided at Doylestown Family Medicine, please visit our website at http://www.doylestownfamilymedicine.com/.