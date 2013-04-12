Doylestown Family Medicine Announces Spring Special on Laser Treatment Services

Doylestown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- Doylestown Family Medicine announces a new spring special on laser nail treatment in Bucks County and Philadelphia, PA. Patients will receive 20% off all laser treatments. For laser treatments, the doctor at Doylestown Family Medicine uses the Q-clear Laser, a Q-Switched NdYAG laser, which is one of the most advanced lasers available in the industry, and is FDA approved to treat nail fungus. The laser is high-powered, using an energy that passes through the nail to the nail bed and nail growth area in 3-10 billionths of a second. The laser treatment is painless and causes no damage to the nail or surrounding skin. A newer, more normal looking nail is expected to completely regrow in a 6-12 month timeframe. People interested in the new laser treatment can call 215-230-7800 to schedule a free consultation.



No anesthesia is needed during the treatment and if patients experience any pain whatsoever, the laser power can be decreased to a lower power. It is usual to experience a snapping sensation during the procedure. All normal activities can be resumed after the laser treatment, as there is no pain to be reported after treatment. If patients have any questions or concerns before, during or after the treatment, the friendly staff at Doylestown Family Medicine will promptly answer them.



The laser treatment is not just a safe way to take care of nail fungus, but it is also affordable. Charges for the treatment vary depending on the number of nails involved in the procedure. Doylestown Family Medicine offers free consultation services, so if people have any questions about the laser treatment, they can call the office or schedule a visit to be further informed of details.



About Doylestown Family Medicine

The team at Doylestown Family Medicine is led by Board Certified Family Physician, Elliot H. Schnur, M.D. Since 1995, Dr. Schnur has been serving the Central Bucks area as a family physician. As a dedicated and caring family doctor, Dr. Schnur provides comprehensive, quality health care for his patients. Dr. Schnur is on staff at Doylestown Hospital. For more information on Dr. Schnur and the services provided at Doylestown Family Medicine, please visit our website at http://www.doylestownfamilymedicine.com/.