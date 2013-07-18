Doylestown Family Medicine Now Offering Tips on How to Prevent Nail Fungus Infection

Doylestown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- Doylestown Family Medicine uses the latest laser treatment technology to combat fungus infection, helping their patients bring back a sense of self-confidence they have been missing since infection set in. According to the latest report from Journal of the American Podiatric Medical Association, 85-92 percent of patients treated with the laser, have experienced vast improvements on the signs of fungus. Of course, the best way to deal with toenail fungus, without the use of laser treatment, is to avoid getting it in the first place by calling a family doctor in Bucks County, PA. That is why Doylestown Family Medicine is pleased to announce they are now offering tips on how to prevent toenail fungus infection.



It may be difficult to steer clear of fungus altogether, with fungus being engrained in carpets, gym shoes, locker room showers, and other common places. However, there are still a few steps people can take to prevent it from infecting nails and becoming a serious issue. Typically, nail fungus results from spread from fungal skin infections of the foot and toes, commonly known as athlete’s foot. Fungal infection sets in at the tip of the nail and works itself underneath the nail bed, causing the nail to discolor or thicken. In earlier stages, infection can be easy to treat, so as soon as these signs are noticed, it is important to contact Doylestown Family Medicine for treatment. Knowing the warning signs is half the battle.



Another way to prevent infection from breaking out is to strengthen the immune system. People can become susceptible to fungus infections if their immune system is weak because the body cannot fight off the infections as well. Doylestown Family Medicine makes it a point to tell their patients to eat antioxidant-rich foods such as fruits and vegetables, and get more sleep. This will reduce stress and help prevent outbreaks. It is important for parents to contact a family physician or pediatrician in Doylestown, PA if their child shows signs of fungus infection.



Since fungus thrives in dark, wet places, it is important to keep toenails clean and dry. Doylestown Family Medicine recommends patients to change socks frequently, especially after exercising. After showering, use a clean towel to dry in-between toes to make sure the entire area is clean and dry. People looking for more information on how to prevent fungus infection, or have signs of infection and would like to get their nails checked can make an appointment with Doylestown Family Medicine.



