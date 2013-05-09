Doylestown Family Medicine Now Taking Physical Exam and Health Maintenance Appointments for Spring 2013

Doylestown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- All adults should see their health care provider from time to time, even if there are no problems with their health. Now is a good time to schedule a check-up because Doylestown Family Medicine is now taking appointments for Physical Exams and Health Maintenance screenings this spring. Scheduling a physical exam with a family doctor in Pa, people will be checked to see if there are any health problems that may arise in the future. Even if there are no current health problems, it is better to assess the risk of future medical problems before there are any serious health issues. Patients can schedule an appointment online or contact the practice by calling 215-230-7800.



One of the main medical issues that can sneak up on a person is high blood pressure. Some people can have high blood pressure and not even know it. Lack of exercise and poor nutrition maintenance are just some of the reasons people get high blood pressure. Doylestown Family Medicine encourages a healthy and active lifestyle by having a family physician perform a health maintenance screening to detect early signs of high blood pressure and other life-threatening diseases. High blood sugar and high cholesterol levels can also be a concern to one’s health, so it is a good idea to be checked by a family physician regularly.



Doylestown Family Medicine provides patients with information on when specific age groups should be checked by their health care providers. Patients can download more information on the specific exams people should go through during different age groups. Both men and women are encouraged to make an appointment for physical exams and health maintenance check-ups. Patients, who have a date and time in mind when they know they will be available, can request an appointment online and the practice will do its best to fit around any schedule.



About Doylestown Family Medicine

The team at Doylestown Family Medicine is led by Board Certified Family Physician, Elliot H. Schnur, M.D. Since 1995, Dr. Schnur has been serving the Central Bucks area as a family physician. As a dedicated and caring family doctor, Dr. Schnur provides comprehensive, quality health care for his patients. Dr. Schnur is on staff at Doylestown Hospital. For more information on Dr. Schnur and the services provided at Doylestown Family Medicine, please visit our website at http://www.doylestownfamilymedicine.com/.