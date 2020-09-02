DoYourData Releases Powerful Data Recovery Software for Data Recovery from GoPro

Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2020 -- DoYourData, the famous data recovery software developer, releases new version of data recovery software - Do Your Data Recovery 7.6. This powerful data recovery software newly supports to recover lost data from the latest GoPro camera such as GoPro Hero 8, GoPro Max, GoPro Hero 7.



Do Your Data Recovery is a powerful data recovery software. It is able to recover lost data from PC, Mac, HDD, SSD, memory card, digital camera, digital camcorder, USB flash drive, portable disk drive, etc. It is able to find all types of lost files such as photos, videos, emails, documents, audio files, etc.



Do Your Data Recovery is not only able to recover deleted files, but it also can recover lost files from erased or formatted hard drive, memory card, USB flash drive. With advanced recovery mode, it even can recover lost hard drive partition and recover data from inaccessible, damaged hard disk drive.



The 7.6 versions has been improved for GoPro data recovery. It offers advanced technology to completely recover deleted or lost videos from GoPro camera or GoPro SD card. It even can recover lost data after the users reset the GoPro to factory settings. It supports to recover lost data from all GoPro cameras including GoPro Hero 8, GoPro Hero 7, GoPro Max, etc.



Do Your Data Recovery 7.6 is fully compatible with Windows 10, 8, 7, Vista and macOS 10.15, 10.14, 10.13, 10.12, OS X, etc. GoPro users only need to connect the GoPro camera or SD card to the computer and run Do Your Data Recovery to scan the GoPro, all lost videos will be found.



About DoYourData Software

DoYourData Software is a professional software developer which is dedicated to providing complete and safe data recovery software and Mac/PC utilities for individuals, enterprises and business users worldwide. It supplies global users with excellent data recovery programs under Windows/Mac OS and wonderful Mac/PC utilities, as well as provides data recovery software for iPhone/iPad/iPod data recovery, storage device data recovery. To get more information, please visit www.doyourdata.com.