DoYourData Releases Super Eraser for Mac 6.4 to Help Mac Users Securely and Permanently Erase Data

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2020 -- DoYourData Super Eraser for Mac is a powerful and reliable Mac data erasure program. It can help Mac users securely and permanently erase data. It also can securely erase data from USB flash drive, memory card, digital camera, etc. The 6.4 version is fully compatible with macOS 10.15 Catalina.



The deleted and formatted data can be easily recovered by data recovery applications. Before selling or donating a device, the Mac users need special data erasure software to wipe sensitive data on the device to prevent data recovery. DoYourData Super Eraser for Mac 6.4 is one of the best data erasure software. It offers certified data erasure methods to help Mac users securely and permanently erase documents, images, videos, audio files, emails, database, etc.



DoYourData Super Eraser for Mac 6.4 offers three flexible data erasure modes.



Erase Files - permanently shred files and folders.



Wipe Hard Drive - wipe an entire hard drive to permanently erase all data on the hard drive.



Wipe Free Space - erase deleted data on a hard drive.



Once the data is erased by DoYourData Super Eraser for Mac 6.4, the data will be lost forever, can't be recovered by any data recovery software. It is 100% safe, will not cause any damage to the erased hard drive. This powerful Mac data erasure software is able to erase data from HDD, SSD, portable disk, USB flash drive, memory card, digital camera, voice recorder, etc.



DoYourData Super Eraser for Mac 6.4 also can uninstall applications on mac, format hard drive on Mac and clean up junk data.



Download DoYourData Super Eraser for Mac 6.4:



Download DoYourData Super Eraser for Mac 6.4 >>



Download DoYourData Super Eraser for Business >>



