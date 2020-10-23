DoYourData Releases Super Eraser for Mac 6.6 to Help Mac Users Securely Wipe Data Under macOS Big Sur

Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2020 -- DoYourData, the famous data erasure software developer, releases new version of its best-selling product - DoYourData Super Eraser for Mac. The new 6.6 version supports to securely and permanently erase data in macOS Big Sur. It also supports to clear Safari 14 on Mac.



When a Mac user is going to sell a Mac, the user may need to permanently erase all sensitive data from the Mac computer to avoid data recovery. The deleted or formatted data can be easily recovered by data recovery software. To prevent potential data recovery, the Mac user needs to data erasure solution.



DoYourData Super Eraser for Mac is a powerful data erasure application for Mac OS. It is able to securely and permanently erase data from SSD, HDD, USB flash drive, memory card, digital camera, etc. Once the data is erased by DoYourData Super Eraser for mac, the data is gone forever, can't be recovered by any data recovery software.



The 6.6 versions allows Mac users to erase data after upgrading to macOS Big Sur. It also supports to erase cookies, histories and traces of latest Safari 14, clear Mac Chrome browser as well.



DoYourData Super Eraser for Mac 6.6 offers three flexible data erasure modes.



- Erase Files - permanently erase files and folders. It supports to erase all types of files on Mac.



- Wipe Hard Drive - wipe an entire hard drive to permanently erase all data on the hard drive.



- Wipe Free Space - erase deleted data on a hard drive.



Download DoYourData Super Eraser for Mac 6.6:



About DoYourData Software

