d'Pristine by Malaysia & Singapore Investment Arm Reveals as Profitable Investment Hub

d'Pristine, the newest mixed development in Medini Iskandar Malaysia, is presenting residents and investors both the opportunity for fine living and the limitless possibilities of a commercial hot spot.



d'Pristine, a premier development project in the Iskandar development region in Malaysia, is a rising star. Ideally situated in the Medini Iskandar area, d'Pristine is the only site in Johor where foreigners are allowed to purchase property priced below MYR500,000. As a result, the project is expected to be high in demand.



A mixed development, d'Pristine will be accommodating retail, office and residential clients within its premises. Rated a 3-of-4-star hotel, the project will include 300 rooms; 35- and 37-storey high residential towers combining a total of 1,184 units; a 3-storey retail shopping mall with 163 shops for retail and F&B outlets; and a 32-storey Grade A office tower - all sitting across a 9.3 sq. km stretch.



Considered the flagship development position, d'Pristine is poised to be a huge hub in the future. Not only is d'Pristine an ideal place for living and business; it is also ideally located near practically all amenities and tourist attractions. The project is near Legoland Malaysia, Medini Nusajaya Johor and Mall of Medini. Also sitting across the region is the Urban Wellness Projects.



Developed with practicality and ease of access in mind, d'Pristine is just a 5-minute walk to the Gleneagles Medini Hospital and merely 200 metres away from Infinity, an estimated RM3 billion (S$1.2 billion) urban wellness property development by Temasek Holdings (Singapore Government Investment Arm) and Khazanah Nasional (Malaysia Government Investment Arm). Puteri Harbour is also close by, which means Singapore is only a ferry ride away. 2nd Link Tuas is also just over a 10-minute drive."



Within May 2013, d Pristine will be putting its residential units up for sale with several housing options on various financing packages. Clients may check out d'Pristine's one- to three-bedroom units with the dual-key option. Sizing will range from 644 square foot to 1,415 square foot for three-bedroom dual-key units. The starting price will be RM650/square foot.



d'Pristine Medini is a project of MCT Land, a property developer which has been fairly active in Klang Valley projects at Subang, Putra Heights, Templer Park, Selayang, Rawang and Cyberjaya. d'Pristine Medini would be MCT's first project in Iskandar, Malaysia and would spearhead their development in the said region.



D'Pristine is only one of the many projects of MCT Land that speak of the companies passion for creating long-lasting structures with dynamic outlook - enabling it to be at the forefront of the booming scene.



Contact: Maxie Tay (+65 92762914)

pr@d-pristine.com