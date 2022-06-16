God, Love, and the Hidden Mystery of Human Connectedness with Stephen Post, PhD on Uplift Your Life: Nourishment of the Spirit with Dr. Paula Joyce

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/16/2022 -- About Stephen Post, PhD

An opinion leader and public speaker, Stephen G. Post, Ph.D. is the best-selling author of Why Good Things Happen to Good People: How to Live a Longer, Happier, Healthier Life by the Simple Act of Giving. He was quoted in over 4000 newspapers and magazines, including Parade Magazine, "O" Magazine," and US News & World Report, and was on many TV shows including The Daily Show. Post told us that being kind is good for our happiness, health, and resiliency and that compassion improves patient outcomes and clinician well-being. He addressed the U.S. Congress on volunteerism and public health and received the Pioneer Medal for Outstanding Leadership in HealthCare from the HealthCare Chaplaincy Network, and the Kama Book Award in Medical Humanities from World Literacy Canada. The Moral Challenge of Alzheimer's Disease was named a "medical classic of the century" by the British Medical Journal. He taught at the University of Chicago Medical School, Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, and the Renaissance School of Medicine at Stony Brook University (2008-present), where he is Founding Director of the Center for Medical Humanities, Compassionate Care, and Bioethics. He was elected to the College of Physicians of Philadelphia, the New York Academy of Medicine, and the Royal Society of Medicine, London. His new book is God and Love on Route 80: The Hidden Mystery of Human Connectedness.



About Dr. Paula Joyce

Dr. Paula, The Life Doctor, has helped hundreds of thousands of people improve their health, wealth, and relationships through writing, coaching, and speaking. Her clients attain success, achieve breakthrough thinking and enhanced productivity with her Ultimate Creative Problem Solving Process, which aligns and integrates information in both sides of the brain. Clients dissolve hidden fears and blocks, solve challenging problems and reach their goals.



Despite being told she couldn't write creatively, paint or dance, Dr. Paula is a best-selling author, an internationally shown artist and an accomplished Argentine Tango dancer. She broke the family rules by being a working mother who did postdoctoral work at Yale and was Director of Leadership Development and Organizational Health in the Carrollton-Farmers Branch school district where she coached and trained C-level executives. She overcame emotional, mental, physical, and sexual abuse and learned to see the positive in every experience and feel the gratitude for all of it.



Dr. Paula co-authored a best-seller, Nothing But Net. Her first e-book is 33 Tips for Self-Empowerment. She has spoken to organizations such as: American Express Financial Services, Baylor University Medical Center and Jung Society. Dr. Paula was featured in USA Today, Dallas Morning News, Voyage Dallas Magazine, Texas Jewish Post and on national television and radio. She was named one of 15 Best Life Coaches in Dallas for 2018-2022 and recognized by The National Academy of Best-Selling Authors.



