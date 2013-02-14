Dr. Adam Rubinstein: Board-Certified Miami Plastic Surgeon

Aventura, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2013 -- When looking for a board-certified Miami plastic surgeon for your desired procedure, you may discover that there’s a wealth of offers and choices available to you. From cheap procedures to rock-bottom pricing on popular plastic surgery procedures, these offers may make you believe that you’ve found the perfect options for your surgery of choice.



However, choosing a plastic surgeon in the greater Miami area involves ensuring that a prestigious board has certified the professional. That’s why Adam Rubinstein, M.D. ensures that his patients are educated on the differences between a low-quality surgeon and one that is respected by his or her peers. For example, the only cosmetic surgery Board regulated and officially recognized by the American Board of Medical Specialties is the American Board of Plastic Surgery. If a surgeon has been recognized by any “board” with the word “cosmetic” in it, patients should realize that this is not a recognized board. Therefore, patients should be wary of working with these plastic surgeons, as their work potentially may not be safe.



Dr. Adam Rubinstein is a Miami plastic surgeon who is proud to be recognized and certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery. Currently operating a practice that contains two operating rooms and a recovery room – all of which is monitored and regulated by registered nurses, MD anesthesiologists, and other medical professionals – Dr. Adam specializes in a variety of cosmetic procedures and surgeries.



In addition to training with eminent surgeons during his education, Dr. Rubinstein has served as Chief of Plastic Surgery for Jackson North Medical Center. He is currently a professor at the Florida International University (FIU) College of Medicine Department of Surgery and a clinical assistant professor in the Department of Surgery at NOVA Southeaster University, and clinical faculty for the Cleveland Clinic Plastic Surgery Residency Program in Florida.



Dr. Rubinstein has also been certified and acknowledged by a variety of prestigious boards and exclusive medical societies, including the following:



- The American Society of Plastic Surgeons

- The American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery

- The International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery

- The American Society of Bariatric Plastic Surgeons

- The Ralph Millard Jr., M.D. Medical Society and Education



Whether you’re researching a cosmetic procedure or ready to achieve your desired results, visit Dr. Adam Rubinstein at his Miami practice today for a consultation.



