Dr. Akash Lapsi Is Now Offering Emergency Dental Care in Mission Viejo, Carlsbad and Laguna Hills

Mission Viejo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- A top dentist in Mission Viejo has just announced that he as well as his staff will be providing emergency dental care to Orange County, Carlsbad, Laguna Niguel, Ladera Ranch, Lake Forest, Aliso Viejo, Mission Viejo, and Laguna Hills area. Word has it that Dr. Akash Lapsi of Excel Dental And Orthodontics decided to launch their emergency dental care after receiving a ton of requests and suggestions of such service from his clients. With this development, patients of the said areas will now be able to enjoy superior dental care during times that need immediate professional help. To get emergency dental care from Excel Dental And Orthodontics, visit their website at http://www.exceldentaloffice.com/.



Dr. Akash Lapsi is widely known all over Orange County and Carlsbad for his creative and gentle touch. As a renowned and trusted dentist, Dr. Akash Lapsi enjoys in helping his clients boost their self-esteem and appearance by creating the smile of their dreams. Aside from improving the aesthetics of your teeth, Dr. Akash Lapsi can also improve your oral health by maintaining the function and well-being of your bite, gums and teeth.



Dr. Akash Lapsi has dental care facilities in Mission Viejo, Carlsbad and Laguna Hills. Unlike other dental clinics in the said areas, their dental facilities are equipped with the latest and most sophisticated technology available today. With their advanced technology and tools, Excel Dental And Orthodontics offers diagnostic lasers, intro-oral cameras, digital X-rays, and Zoom!, which is the latest and most popular tooth whitening technique.



As a dental care facility, Excel Dental And Orthodontics offers a wide array of dental care services, including teeth-whitening or Zoom-whitening, wisdom teeth extractions, veneers, lumineers, invisalign, cosmetic dentistry, restorative care, periodontal care, preventive care, implant dentistry and a whole lot more. To get a complete list of their services, make sure to navigate to Excel Dental And Orthodontics’ official website at http://www.exceldentaloffice.com/.



Dr. Akash Lapsi and the rest of the staff from Excel Dental And Orthodontics have been receiving an awful lot of positive testimonials from their clients. John Mark James, a loyal patient of Dr. Akash Lapsi from Orange County, said “I’ve been coming to Dr. Akash Lapsi and Excel Dental And Orthodontics for more than five years, and I’ve never seen a dentist as good and competent as Dr. Akash Lapsi. As far as I’m concerned, Dr. Akash Lapsi is by far the best dentist in Orange County today.” Aside from John Mark James, there are a number of other clients who have shared their happy experiences with Dr. Akash Lapsi and Excel Dental And Orthodontics. To read or watch more positive testimonials about Dr. Akash Lapsi and Excel Dental And Orthodontics, navigate to http://www.exceldentaloffice.com/patient-video-testimonials/.



About Dr. Akash Lapsi

Dr. Akash Lapsi has dental care facilities in Mission Viejo, Carlsbad and Laguna Hills. Unlike other dental clinics in the said areas, their dental facilities are equipped with the latest and most sophisticated technology available today. With their advanced technology and tools, Excel Dental And Orthodontics offers diagnostic lasers, intro-oral cameras, digital X-rays, and Zoom!, which is the latest and most popular tooth whitening technique.



Contact

Dr. Akash Lapsi

27800 Medical Center Rd. Suite 208

(Mission Hospital Building 1)

Mission Viejo, CA 92691

949-364-0223