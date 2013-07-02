Dr. Alvin Perry Joins NJHIMA in Atlantic City for Their 2013 Annual Meeting and Coding Roundtable

Atlantic City, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- The NJHIMA, New Jersey Health Information Management Association, held its annual conference recently in the Trump Taj Mahal in Atlantic City, and Dr. Alvin Perry was on hand to deliver not one but two presentations for the event.



As keynote speaker and workshop leader, Dr. Perry’s topics were diverse and educational for all who attended.



“It is a great hope that all who attended my particular sessions left empowered and felt as if the information was more than just simply helpful,” said Dr. Perry.



The NJHIMA’s annual meeting concentrated on many aspects of success and opportunity. These were two areas that Dr. Alvin Perry excels in for his professional and personal life.



“My two sessions were entitled: Keep Your Feet Movin' - Seizing Opportunities and The Circus Act - Developing Personal Success Systems. Each was an integral part of the overall program for the annual conference,” said Dr. Perry.



Dr. Perry’s second session was based on his book, The Circus Act: Unleash the Entrepreneur Spirit in You!



Dr. Perry is available for speaking engagements. He is Chairman/President of Critical Zone, Inc. Additional information can be found at www.criticalzoneinc.com.



