Dr. Amy Chang Joins Optix Family Eye Care of Plainview and Capitola New Optometrist Brings New Vision Therapy Techniques to Central Long Island

Plainview, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- Optix Dr. Chang graduated from SUNY College of Optometry and completed her residency in acquired brain injury and vision rehabilitation. After her residency, she became the Neuro optometrist at a large military hospital in Fort Bragg, NC. There she developed the first vision rehabilitation clinic in the US Army to offer treatment for wounded warriors with visual deficits due to a traumatic brain injury. Together with a group of occupational therapists, they were able to help thousands of soldiers recover and return to duty. Through lectures, papers and a recently published book, Dr. Chang has helped educate other optometrists serving wounded soldiers throughout the US and abroad.



“After being away from New York for two and a half years, I am excited to be coming home to Long Island”, reported Dr. Chang. Along with traumatic brain injury, Dr. Chang specializes in pediatrics and neuro-ophthalmic disease.



Dr. Chang is a fellow of the American Academy of Optometry as well as the recipient of the COVD Award for excellence in vision training and the Louis Hermann Memorial Award for outstanding compassion in patient care. She is fluent in Mandarin.



Since joining Optix she has started a vision therapy clinic as well as started an advocacy campaign aimed at increasing awareness of vision problems that affects many children's ability to learn.



“We are excited to have Dr. Chang joining us,” stated Dr. Joel Kestenbaum. “Dr. Chang brings a new dimension to our practice.”



For more information, please contact:

Optix Family Eyecare, OD

516-931-6330

http://www.optixeyecare.com