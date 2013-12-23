Dr. Andre Berger Discusses the Growth of Non-Surgical and Minimally Invasive Cosmetic Procedures in Last Two Years

Beverly Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- Forget the facelift. Over the past several years non-surgical and minimally invasive cosmetic procedures have seen a dramatic increase in popularity. According to the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Americans spent $11 billion on cosmetic procedures in 2012 with more than $4 billion of that being spent on non-surgical options like facial rejuvenation ($1.8 billion) and injectables ($2 billion). Why are minimally invasive and non-surgical options so popular? Dr. Andre Berger from Rejuvalife Vitality Institute, a premier Beverly Hills facility, shares some of his insights as a leader in the industry.



Cosmetic treatments used to involve long recovery times and painful surgeries. Minimally invasive techniques have made cosmetic treatments much more accessible to the average person. Liposuction, once an extensive surgery involving large cuts, general anesthesia and prolonged recovery times, is just one example of the advances modern medicine has brought to cosmetic treatments.



Dr. Berger offers advanced liposuction in his Beverly Hills medical facility. In just a few hours, while the patient remains awake, he can sculpt and refine bodies removing fat and creating a natural look. There is little to no pain during the procedure and results can be seen almost immediately. The minimally invasive procedure uses no IVs and no cutting making for an easier recovery, minimal bruising and almost no downtime.



Speaking of the procedure Dr. Berger states, “The results are great, and the patient is under less stress because there is no general anesthesia used, and I can contour and shape the body in less time.” His patients love the results and often travel from around the world for Dr. Berger’s expertise in minimally invasive techniques.



Liposuction isn’t the only cosmetic procedure that benefits from minimally invasive or non-surgical options. Dr. Berger is pleased to offer a variety of procedures in his offices. He says, “I am committed to offering my patients the best non-surgical and minimally invasive treatments available. At Rejuvalife Vitality Institute we offer everything from facial rejuvenation to non-surgical facelifts to natural breast augmentation and more. You’d be surprised at the great results non-surgical and minimally invasive treatments can offer.”



About Rejuvalife Vitality Institute

Rejuvalife Vitality Institute combines world class medical and cosmetic treatments with a welcoming and peaceful environment. The founder, Dr. Andre Berger is an expert in minimally invasive and non-surgical techniques. From non-surgical facelifts to minimally invasive body sculpting, Rejuvalife Vitality Institute helps their patients look and feel their best.



Media Contact:



Liliana Molina

lmolina@aestheticbrandmarketing.com

9400 Brighton Way, Suite 405, Beverly Hills, CA 90210

http://www.rejuvalife.md/