Dr. Andre Berger from Rejuvalife Vitality Institute in Beverly Hills Discusses Increasing Interest in Male Cosmetic Surgery

Beverly Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- It isn’t just women that are embracing cosmetic surgery. In 2012 1.3 million cosmetic procedures were performed on men (up 5% from 2011), a million of these non-invasively. Men comprise almost 10% of the total market for cosmetic surgery and are seeing great results as they take the time to care for their bodies and appearances.



Dr. Andre Berger, a renowned Beverly Hills cosmetic surgeon, attributes this increased interest in male cosmetic surgery to the innate desire we all have to look and feel our best. Aging might be a natural phenomenon, but that doesn’t mean people can’t take steps to reverse or slow the signs and symptoms of aging. Cosmetic treatments combined with hormone replacement therapy and lifestyle management can slow, stop or reverse the signs of aging.



In his Beverly Hills offices Dr. Berger frequently meets with male patients, helping them to find treatments that will improve their looks, confidence and overall health. He strongly believes in treating the whole person and uses natural and holistic treatments in combination with traditional cosmetic therapies. His focus is on anti-aging medicine and finding ways to look and feel great into the 50s, 60s and beyond.



Surprisingly many of the cosmetic treatments loved by women are also highly sought after by Dr. Berger’s male patients. Botox, injectable fillers like Artefill and Juvederm, male breast reduction and liposuction are all popular procedures amongst male patients.



Male patients can also benefit from hormone replacement therapy. As the body ages hormone levels can decline leading to many of the symptoms of aging. By replacing these hormones and restoring the body’s natural balance many men feel better and experience fewer signs of aging including hair loss, low energy, erectile dysfunction and others. Lifestyle management, including diet and exercise counseling, is another important aspect in Dr. Berger’s anti-aging regimen. Fueling bodies with the best foods and ensuring an appropriate amount of exercise will help keep the body functioning at optimal levels.



Dr. Berger recently said, “My philosophy combines cutting edge Western medicine with holistic treatments from around the world to create a unique health and wellness regime that builds health and enhances your natural looks. I love helping men defy their ages and find renewed vitality, energy and attractiveness. Rejuvalife Vitality Center isn’t just for women. We welcome male patients and look forward to helping them with our anti-aging treatments.”



Cosmetic treatments are about much more than just looking great. With the right diet, exercise program and medical treatments middle aged men can now look and feel better than ever before.



About Rejuvalife Vitality Center

Rejuvalife Vitality Center is a Beverly Hills, CA medical office providing anti-aging therapies, body sculpting and non-surgical treatments in a welcoming and peaceful environment. Led by Dr. Andre Berger, an expert in anti-aging medicine, they use a holistic approach to heal the body from within while enhancing outer beauty. Contact their offices today to learn more about their unique approach to cosmetic surgery by calling 310-276-4494 or by visiting their website.