Dr. Anne Brown Publishes New Book That Will Help People Say "NO" During the Holiday Season - "Backbone Power - The Science of Saying No"

Aspen, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- The Holiday Season is a time when everybody likes to say “Yes” and “Sure”, but the problem arises when they really wanted to say “No”. Sometimes it means being treated like a Door Mat instead of an individual person with feelings and desires. Dr. Anne Brown has published a new book called “Backbone Power: The Science of Saying No”, which has the capacity to empower people to stand their ground and say “No”.



Readers of this informative book will learn more about themselves than they ever knew, and learn how to banish that horrible feeling when they just couldn’t summon the nerve to say “No”. This is part of maturing, as no person can reach their full potential if they are more worried about pleasing others than pleasing themselves. It is part of the dynamic, a person is an “individual”, and must also be able to enjoy a sense of self-esteem and confidence. Being walked all over by friends, acquaintances and family members doesn’t help reach that end.



Dr. Anne Brown was sure to create a book that was interactive. “Backbone Power: The Science of Saying No” includes homework and a Workbook Section. The reader’s mind is challenged, and the result is a better look into the “self”, and what has been driving the reader to become a “people-pleaser”, at all risks. Clearly, Dr. Brown is able to introduce these types of individuals to a new paradigm of thinking.



The time to read “Backbone Power: The Science of Saying No” is now. What a great time to develop a backbone in anticipation of the onslaught of requests to say “Yes”, when “No” is really the desired answer, such as: Hosting the Holiday party, Going somewhere not really enjoyable, Buying gifts when money is scarce, Cooking huge meals for the family, and most of all to say “No” to the Guilt others would have you bear for standing ground.



About Dr. Anne Brown, PhD, RNCS

Dr. Anne Brown, PhD, RNCS, of Aspen Progressive Addiction Solutions, has a private practice in Aspen, Colorado. She specializes in addictions. Dr. Brown has worked as an Alcohol Clinical Specialist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts, and was also the Program Director of the Outpatient Drug and Alcohol Program at Greater Cape Ann Human Services in Gloucester, Mass. Corporate leaders, Trial Attorneys, Athletes, Physicians and their families have sought her advice and counseling. Dr. Brown has also served as a Radio Talk Show Host for KAJX on Aspen Public Radio.



To learn more about this new book release, visit: Backbone Power: The Science of Saying No



Media Contact:

Backbone Power

Attn: Press

Aspen, CO

970.920.7686

annebrown@scienceofno.com