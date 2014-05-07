Dr. Annette Lee of Pennsylvania Reproductive Specialists Named Castle Connolly Top Regional Doctor for 2014

Chalfont, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- Dr. Annette Lee of Pennsylvania Reproductive Specialists has been named a Castle Connolly Top Regional Doctor for 2014. Lee was chosen from a large group of Reproductive Endocrinology specialists and fertility doctors in the Philadelphia area by peer physicians in an online nomination process. Board certified Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility as well as Obstetrics and Gynecology and located in Chalfont, PA, Dr. Lee was one of the fewer than 36,000 US physicians chosen to receive this honor, placing her and Pennsylvania Reproductive Specialists in the top 5% of the nation. Regional Top Doctors are chosen by specialty and nominations are open to all board certified MDs and DOs. Physicians around the country cast tens of thousands of nominations every year, and nominees are then narrowed down by various criteria including medical education, training, hospital appointments, and disciplinary histories.



Dr. Annette Lee and the staff at Pennsylvania Reproductive Specialists distinguish themselves by providing unique, personalized service at their fertility clinic in Philadelphia. The clinic specializes in comforting women and assisting them in making difficult decisions during trying times. Patients may be devastated or stressed about their inability to get pregnant. By entering the low pressure environment, patients are able to relax and take the necessary steps to move forward and achieve the family they’ve always wanted.



John Connolly, President and CEO of Castle Connolly Medical Ltd., personally congratulated Dr. Lee on her selection: "Only a small percent of physicians are selected to be Castle Connolly Top Doctors. Our goal is to make it easier for an average person to find the right doctor for them in what can be an overwhelming process at a difficult time in a person's life. Dr. Lee was nominated by Board Certified peers and selected by our research team at Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. Selection is an impressive accomplishment worthy of recognition. My congratulations to Dr. Lee."



Dr. Annette Lee now has a profile featured at http://www.castleconnolly.com. To find out more visit Pennsylvania Reproductive Specialists online, or call 215-822-8400.



About Pennsylvania Reproductive Specialists

Dr. Annette Lee, M.D., the only physician at Pennsylvania Reproductive Specialists, is double board-certified in OB/GYN and Reproductive Endocrinology. After over a perfecting her clinical skills in some of the largest and most successful IVF centers in the US, she established PRS in 2009 with the goal of offering the same cutting edge care in a very patient-friendly environment. Vitals.com awarded Dr. Lee the “Patient’s Choice award in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013 based on exemplary patient reviews and rating.



For more information call (215) 822-8400 or visit http://www.prsfertility.com.