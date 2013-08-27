Dr Ary Krau Now Offering No Charge Consultation on Plastic Surgery in Miami

Bay Harbor Isles, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- Deciding whether or not to have plastic surgery – or any surgery – isn’t something to be taken lightly. Most men and women have lots of questions including which procedures would be good options for their needs, what’s involved in specific procedures and what type of recovery is required. Potential patients who have been considering plastic surgery can have all of their questions answered – for free – by Ary Krau, M.D.



As a nationally and internationally-known plastic surgeon, Dr. Krau’s expertise and experience have earned him recognition by his peers as a leader in his field. But beyond his professional credentials, Dr. Krau is deeply committed to ensuring that the patients he treats are well informed about their options so that they can make the choices that are best for their unique needs.



At his fully-accredited Miami plastic surgery practice, Dr. Krau and his staff are dedicated to providing state-of-the-art care in a warm, relaxing environment, providing superior patient care from the initial consultation all the way through post-operative visits. Dr. Krau is skilled in a wide range of procedures, including face lifts, breast lifts and augmentation, fat transfer, neck lifts, rhinoplasty and body contouring.



Over the past decade, more men and women have been turning to plastic surgery than ever before, both to remain competitive in the workforce and simply to feel better about themselves. In fact, several studies have shown that feeling good about how you look is closely linked with how you feel about your life in general: One recent European study of more than 500 plastic surgery patients found that even a year after surgery, men and women who underwent surgery felt happier and reported higher levels of self-esteem as a result of surgery.



Thanks to advances in equipment and technology and the introduction of new, minimally invasive techniques, plastic surgery procedures have become safer, more effective and less costly – and that means there’s no reason for anyone to look older than they feel. For those who are considering plastic surgery but have questions or concerns, call Dr. Krau’s office at 305-861-6881 or visit their website at http://www.arykraumd.com/.