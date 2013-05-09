DR as a Service Market Market Worth $5.7 Billion by 2018 at CAGR of 55.2%

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- The report "DR as a Service Market [RaaS; Cloud DR; Disaster Recovery as a Service; Business Continuity as a Service] - Worldwide Forecasts and Analysis (2013 - 2018)" defines and segments the global cloud based DR market with analysis and forecasting of global revenues. It also identifies drivers and restraints for the RaaS market, with insights on trends, opportunities and challenges. In addition to this, the report also offers a cloud based DR ecosystem, enterprise budget and RaaS adoption analysis, and value chain analysis.



MarketsandMarkets has segmented the global DR-as-a-Service Market based on types, storage, providers, verticals and organization size. The RaaS types segment comprises of self disaster recovery model, hardware to cloud disaster recovery, cloud to cloud disaster recovery model; whilst the storage types have been segmented based on 1 TB and below, 1 TB - 10 TB, 10 TB and above. The RaaS providers segment comprises of disaster recovery service providers, cloud service providers, Telecom and communications service providers (CSP), technology partners and suppliers, and others. The vertical segment comprises of banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), E-commerce and web, academia and government, manufacturing, healthcare and others. Organization size comprises of small office / home office (SOHO), small and medium businesses (SMB) as well as enterprises.



The major forces driving the market are factors such as low cost, high level of automation, dynamism, 24*7 support, secure storage and backup, location independence, virtualization, easy deployability, recovery, management and control, along with high utility based Business Continuity. At the same time, customers are concerned about security and privacy in terms of cloud based DR implementation.



Disaster recovery and business continuity has been in the market since the late 2000s. However, the buzz among organizations about DR and business continuity is just a few years old. DRaaS is expected to replace IT infrastructure burden with cost effective and reliable solutions. The report also profiles major market players in the cloud based DR space, which includes VMware, EVault, Geminare, NTT America, Windstream Communications, CA technologies, Microsoft, IBM, Carpathia Hosting, CommVault, HP, Doyenz, FusionStorm, Rackspace, Amazon web services, nScaled, SunGard, Datto, OpSource and Zerto amongst others.



The global Recovery-as-a-Service market is estimated to grow from $640.8 million in 2013 to $5.77 billion by 2018. This represents a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 55.2% from 2013 to 2018. Implementation of RaaS in organizations is expected to increase in order to ensure business continuity and to minimize future investments on IT infrastructure. The RaaS and business continuity markets, along with each of their sub-segments are further bifurcated by region. The bifurcation includes North America (NA), Europe, Asia-Pacific; including Japan (APAC), Latin America (LA), Middle East and Africa (MEA). Over the next five years, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe and North America is expected to experience increased market traction, by increasing awareness on cloud based technologies driving this market.



