Dr. Babak Azizzadeh Posts New and Helpful Article About How to Deal with Too Much Facial Fillers

Beverly Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- Dr. Babak Azizzadeh, a facial plastic surgeon and Chairman and Director of the CENTER for Advanced Facial Plastic Surgery, has just posted a new blog to his website titled “What Do I Do if I’ve Had Too Much Fillers?” The new and in-depth article sheds light on the problem of getting too much facial filler, which can throw off the symmetry of a person’s face. Examples of too much fillers can often be seen in photos of certain celebrities; telltale signs typically include lips that are too large, overly-full cheeks, and a lack of angles or contours in the face.



As a plastic surgeon who has had a lot of experience with popular fillers like Juvederm in the Los Angeles area, Dr. Azizzadeh has consulted with numerous patients who wish to have plastic surgery. He understands that many people would like to look their best, and that facial fillers are often an effective and non-invasive cosmetic solution. For example, many choose to have the procedure done to help reshape the face into a more heart-shaped appearance. In order to help people have the best possible experience with facial fillers and not end up with too much or the wrong type, Dr. Azizzadeh offers sound and helpful advice.



The first thing that people should do when considering facial fillers, Dr. Azizzadeh wrote, is to be sure that they are working with an experienced and board-certified facial plastic surgeon. In order to do this, Dr. Azizzadeh suggests Googling the physician’s name or looking closely at the “about me” or home page of the doctor’s website, where accreditation information is typically included.



“While on a doctors website, be sure to check out their before and after gallery to see their work with facial fillers and any other treatments you may be interested in,” Dr. Azizzadeh wrote.



Once a board-certified doctor has been selected, Dr. Azizzadeh, a Restylane expert in Los Angeles, suggests that both the physician and the patient understand what the facial filler treatment should look like once it is completed.



For people who have already had facial fillers and feel they have had too much, Dr. Azizzadeh offers reassuring advice.



“If you have already been through an unsuccessful treatment and received too much facial filler, you can see a specialist that may be able to reduce the swelling,” he wrote, adding that if a hyaluronic acid based filler was used in the treatment, like Juvederm or Restylane, the substance can be easily dissolved to reduce negative results. The way this is typically done is through injections of a substance called hyaluronidase, which can often get rid of the excessive fillers within a short time.



