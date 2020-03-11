Dr Baipalli Ramesh Is an Authority in Hernia Repair Surgeries

Visakhapatnam, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2020 -- With surgical expertise, in-depth knowledge and compassion, Dr Baipalli Ramesh has raised the bar in laparoscopy, and treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and weight issues. Dr Baipalli is based in Visakhapatnam, presently serving as a multi-speciality surgeon in Lancet Laparoscopy Centre Hospital. He has previously rendered services to multiple prestigious healthcare centres in multiple capacities. This includes Senior Resident in Dept. of Surgical gastroenterologist in Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS), General Surgeon in St. Ann's hospital, Vijayawada, and Advanced laparoscopic consultant in Manipal Hospital, Visakhapatnam. As of now, Dr Baipalli is the go-to source for anyone who wishes to find laparoscopic surgeon near me.



Dr Baipalli Ramesh recently stated, "There's much to admire but even more to cherish about the medical profession. The satisfaction of helping a patient recover is simply exceptional. I always wanted to do this since my childhood, which led me to take up medicine. I did my UG from Andhra Medical College and MS (General Surgery) from Guntur Medical College, Guntur. I went to Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS, Tirupati) for Post-Doctoral Certificate Course (PDCC) in Surgical Gastroenterology. For training in Laparoscopic colorectal surgeries, I preferred All India Institute for Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. My academic qualifications and years of experience make me one of the best hernia doctors near me.



Dr Baipalli has a strong track record in Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery, Laparoscopic Surgeries for Hernias, Hepato Pancreatico Biliary (HPB) surgery, Laparoscopic Colorectal surgery and Portal Hypertension surgeries. He is also an authority in Laparoscopic Bariatric (Obesity) Surgeries, Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Fistulas and Fissures Hepato Pancreatico Biliary (HPB) Surgery, and Surgery for Gastrointestinal Cancers and Minimal Invasive Treatment for Piles. Dr Baipalli is a life member of several prestigious bodies, which underlines his credentials. This includes Association of Minimal Access Surgeons of India (AMASI), Association of Surgeons of India (ASI), Indian Association of Gastrointestinal Endo-Surgeons (IAGES), Society of Endoscopic and Laparoscopic Surgeons of India (SELSI) and International College of Surgeons (ICSIS).



On hernia surgery, Dr Baipalli Ramesh further stated, "Our organs are held in place by muscles. But an abnormal overgrowth in organs leads them to protrude through the muscles. This condition is known as a hernia. It usually occurs in the abdomen, groin, umbilicus and diaphragm but can also crop up at the site of previous abdominal surgery. When hernia strikes, surgery is required. The traditional hernia surgeries like the Open Tension Repair involved 3 to 6 surgical incisions. To close these incisions, non-absorbable sutures were used. However, modern-day hernia surgeries are simpler and safer, involving Non-Tension Mesh and Laparoscopic Repair."



Dr Baipalli specializes in all three modern approaches to hernia surgery, namely Hernioplasty, Herniorrhaphy and Herniotomy. The surgeon is known to use the cutting-edge Laparoscopic Techniques and top of the line mesh for hernia repair surgery. He is also credited with having innovated ingenious techniques in laparoscopic groin hernia repair.



About Dr Ramesh Baipalli

Dr. Baipalli Ramesh is the top gastroenterologist in Visakhapatnam. The surgeon has been to some of the prestigious medical schools and has served several top healthcare centres. Dr. Baipalli is committed to deliver the right treatment and care for better patient outcomes.