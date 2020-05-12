Dr. Baipalli Ramesh Is One of the Leading Hernia Surgeons in India

Visakhapatnam, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2020 -- Based in the city of Visakhapatnam, India, Dr. Baipalli Ramesh is a distinguished surgical gastroenterologist. He is also an advanced laparoscopic surgeon with a wealth of experience and expertise. Advanced laparoscopic surgery, minimal invasive treatment for piles, fissures and fistulas, gastrointestinal surgeries, hepato-pancreato-biliary (HPB) surgery, laparoscopic surgery for a hernia, surgeries for gastrointestinal cancers and laparoscopic bariatric (obesity) surgeries are his specializations. Upholding the highest standards of professionalism and making the best use of his surgical expertise, Dr. Baipalli Ramesh strives to provide the best possible treatments to his patients.



While answering a query related to his education and work experience during an interview, Dr. Baipalli Ramesh stated, "I have done M.B.B.S from Andhra Medical College and post-graduation MS (General Surgery) from Guntur Medical College (GMC, Guntur). I have done surgical gastroenterology training at the prestigious institute Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences. I have profound work experience, as I have worked as a consultant advanced laparoscopic surgeon, bariatric surgeon and gastro surgeon at Manipal hospital and CARE hospitals in Vishakhapatnam. I have also worked as a general surgeon in St'Ann's hospital (Vijayawada) and more. I am presently working as a surgical gastroenterologist, an advanced laparoscopic surgeon and bariatric surgeon at Lancet Laparoscopy Centre."



For those looking for a reputed surgical gastroenterologist in Vishakhapatnam, Dr. Baipalli Ramesh can be an ideal choice. This is because he specializes in performing result-oriented surgeries on patients suffering from several gastrointestinal diseases, such as colon cancer, rectal prolapse, appendicitis, Gastro esophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and inflammatory bowel disease. Patients who stop responding to medications or changes in their diet have to go for surgeries. After finding the exact cause and condition of the gastrointestinal disorder in patients, Dr. Baipalli Ramesh suggests the best possible treatment and surgery type. For more information related to gastrointestinal treatments and surgeries, people can visit Gastrosurgeonbaipalli.Com.



Talking about laparoscopic surgeries, Dr. Baipalli Ramesh added, "Also known as keyhole or minimally invasive surgery, laparoscopic surgery is one of the most advanced surgical methodologies. These surgeries are better for both the patients and doctors, as they involve lesser time. They involve much smaller incisions, which are in contrast to the big ones made during open surgery. These incisions heal fast and cause less scarring. As I specialize in performing various types of laparoscopic surgeries, those looking for laparoscopic surgeon near me contact me."



Dr. Baipalli Ramesh has expertise in several approaches to hernia repair, including Hernioplasty, Herniotomy and Herniorrhaphy. He specializes in making all these approaches even more effective with his specialized laparoscopic hernia repair techniques. Modern hernia repair techniques that he makes use of are non-tension mesh repair and laparoscopic repair. The treatment is safe, quick and incidence of reoccurrence is minimal.



About Dr. Baipalli Ramesh

