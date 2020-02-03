Dr. Baipalli Ramesh Is the Best Bet for Weight Loss Surgeries

Visakhapatnam, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2020 -- Dr Baipalli Ramesh, M.S. (Gen. Surgery), PDCC (Surgical Gastroenterology), FICS, FAIS, FIAGES, FMAS, FALS, is the leading doctor available for laparoscopy, and treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and obesity. The Visakhapatnam based doctor has a distinguished career spread across years, specializing in Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery, Hepato Pancreatico Biliary (HPB) Surgery, Laparoscopic Surgeries for Hernias, and Portal Hypertension Surgeries. Dr Baipalli Ramesh also flaunts an inspiring record in Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Laparoscopic Bariatric (Obesity) Surgeries, Surgery for Gastrointestinal Cancers, Minimal Invasive Treatment for Piles, Fistulas and Fissures Hepato Pancreatico Biliary (HPB) Surgery, and Laparoscopic Colorectal Surgery.



Dr Ramesh Baipalli in a recent interview stated, "I have been to one of the most prestigious medical schools in the state, Andhra Medical College for my MBBS. My Post graduation MS (General Surgery) degree came from Guntur Medical College (GMC, Guntur). For surgical gastroenterology training, I preferred Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS, Tirupati) from where I did my PDCC (Post Doctorial certificate course). In later years, I became, and still continue to be, the Fellow of Laparoscopic Metabolic & Bariatric Surgery. My research thesis earned me the Master of Surgery title. I also went to All India Institute for Medical Sciences, (AIIMS), New Delhi for training in Laparoscopic colorectal surgeries."



Dr Baipalli Ramesh has served many top institutes in many profiles in his remarkable career. Currently, he's is dispensing his duties as a Surgical gastroenterologist, advanced laparoscopic surgeon and Bariatric surgeon at LANCET LAPAROSCOPY CENTER hospital, Visakhapatnam. The ace doctor has previously held the same profile in Manipal Hospital, (My Care Hospitals) in Visakhapatnam. In different points in time, he rendered services as Assistant Professor in Guntur Medical College, Guntur, and as a Senior Resident in Department Of Surgical Gastroenterology in Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS), Tirupati. Dr Baipalli Ramesh also worked as General Surgeon in St. Ann's hospital, Vijayawada.



On bariatric surgeries, Dr Ramesh Baipalli further stated, "Being overweight is a curse. People with excessive weight need more than just exercise and diet restrictions to get back into shape. Bariatric surgeries continue to be a safe, effective and economical option to shed those extra kilos. It's a minimally invasive procedure where restricting food intake and making positive lifestyle changes post-surgery are recommended for the best results possible. Bariatric Surgery allows for better breakdown of food nutrients and reduction in calorie absorption. My team and I are dedicatedly conducting bariatric surgeries for people in Vishakhapatnam and beyond."



As one of the leading bariatric surgeons near me, Dr Baipalli Ramesh specializes in all popular weight loss procedures, such as, but not limited to, Laparoscopic Sleeve Gastrectomy, Gastric Bypass, Gastric Band Surgery, and BPD with DS. The doctor blends the best practices in safety and state of the art technology to deliver better patient outcomes across procedures.



About Dr Ramesh Baipalli

