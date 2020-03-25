Dr Baipalli Ramesh Is the Go-to Surgeon for Hernia Surgeries

Visakhapatnam, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2020 -- Dr Baipalli Ramesh is a preeminent doctor with professional brilliance and compassion as the defining traits. The doctor is serving at Lancet Laparoscopy Centre Hospital, Vishakhapatnam, as a surgeon for laparoscopy, and gastrointestinal and weight loss treatments. Dr Baipalli's stellar academic record, coupled with vast experience makes him the best surgical gastroenterologist in Visakhapatnam. He did his MBBS from Andhra Medical College and MS (General Surgery) from Guntur Medical College, Guntur. Dr Baipalli's Post-Doctoral Certificate Course (PDCC) in Surgical Gastroenterology came from Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS, Tirupati) and training in Laparoscopic colorectal surgeries from AIIMS, New Delhi.



Dr Baipalli Ramesh in a recent media briefing stated, "I have spent years in the medical profession, treating conditions and helping improve the quality of life of my patients. I consider it as a learning curve to improve my skills and knowledge. All these years, I have been fortunate enough to have served multiple prestigious healthcare facilities in multiple profiles at different points in time. My previous profiles include Senior Resident in Dept. of Surgical gastroenterologist in Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS), General Surgeon in St. Ann's hospital, Vijayawada, and Advanced laparoscopic consultant in Manipal Hospital, Visakhapatnam."



Dr Baipalli Ramesh is a multi-speciality surgeon, and his specialities include Hepato Pancreatico Biliary (HPB) Surgery, Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery, and Laparoscopic Surgeries for Hernias. The ace doctor is also widely relied on for Portal Hypertension Surgeries, Laparoscopic Bariatric (Obesity) Surgeries, Surgery for Gastrointestinal Cancers, Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Fistulas and Fissures Hepato Pancreatico Biliary (HPB) Surgery, Minimal Invasive Treatment for Piles, and Laparoscopic Colorectal Surgery. Dr Baipalli is passionate about patient outcomes, ensuring uncompromised compliance with safety protocols and industry regulations. The surgeon relies on evidence-based approaches to diagnose the condition and provide best-suited treatments.



On hernia surgery, Dr Baipalli Ramesh further stated, "At times, organs overgrow, making it hard for muscles to keep them in place. Hence, the organs poke out of muscles. This condition is medically termed as a hernia. Hernia is usually restricted to the abdomen, groin, umbilicus and diaphragm. However, the sites of previous abdominal surgery can also develop hernia. Surgery is the only way out of this painful and frustrating condition. The present medical science has multiple approaches to surgical intervention for hernia, including, Herniorrhaphy, Hernioplasty and Herniotomy. Several years on, I have been leveraging on these approaches to treat hernia. Anyone wanting to visit umbilical hernia specialist near me is welcome."



Dr Baipalli prefers modern hernia surgeries, as they are simpler and safer. The conventional surgical interventions, such as the Open Tension Repair involved 3 to 6 surgical incisions. Non-absorbable sutures were used to tie the incisions, which often resulted in infections. On the contrary, modern hernia surgery involves Non-Tension Mesh and Laparoscopic Repair.



About Dr Ramesh Baipalli

Dr. Baipalli Ramesh is the leading surgeon for laparoscopy, and gastrointestinal and weight loss treatments. The surgeon has an excellent track record, having served some of the prestigious healthcare centres in various capacities. He is Fellow of the international college of surgeons, Association of Surgeons of India, Indian Association of Gastro Endo Surgeons, and Minimal Access Surgery at JIPMER. Dr Baipalli Ramesh attracts positive reviews of weight loss surgeons near me for his skills and passion for patient outcomes.