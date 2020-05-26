Dr Baipalli Ramesh Is the Leading Specialist for Laparoscopic Surgeries

Visakhapatnam, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2020 -- Dr Baipalli Ramesh is at the forefront of laparoscopy, and gastrointestinal and weight loss treatments. As of now, the ace practitioner is discharging his duties as a senior surgeon at Lancet Laparoscopy Centre Hospital, Vishakhapatnam. Previously, he had stints with the Dept. of Surgical Gastroenterologist in Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) as a senior resident, and in St. Ann's Hospital, Vijayawada as General Surgeon. He also served Help hospitals, Vijayawada as a consultant advanced laparoscopic surgeon, surgical gastroenterologist and Bariatric surgeon. Dr Ramesh's entire career is marked by professional brilliance, adherence to safety protocols and commitment towards improving patients' quality of life.



The spokesperson for Dr Baipalli Ramesh in a recent media briefing stated, "Dr Baipalli Ramesh is a practitioner par excellence, as his track record suggests. However, his academic credentials are equally impressive. Dr Ramesh is a proud alumnus of some of the top medical institutes in the country, including Andhra Medical College and Guntur Medical College from where he did his MBBS and MS (General Surgery) respectively. He went to Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS, Tirupati) for Post Doctoral Certificate Course (PDCC) in Surgical Gastroenterology. He's trained in Laparoscopic colorectal surgeries from AIIMS, New Delhi."



Dr Ramesh's academics and vast experience make him the go-to practitioner for Hepato Pancreatico Biliary (HPB) Surgery, Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery, and Laparoscopic Surgeries for Hernias. The doctor also specializes in Portal Hypertension Surgeries, Laparoscopic Bariatric (Obesity) Surgeries, Surgery for Gastrointestinal Cancers, Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Fistulas and Fissures Hepato Pancreatico Biliary (HPB) Surgery, Minimal Invasive Treatment for Piles, and Laparoscopic Colorectal Surgery. Furthermore, Dr Ramesh is a life member of Association of Surgeons of India (ASI), Indian Association of Gastrointestinal Endo Surgeons (IAGES), Association of Minimal Access Surgeons of India (AMASI), Society of Endoscopic and Laparoscopic Surgeons of India (SELSI) and International College of Surgeons (ICSIS).



On Laparoscopic Surgery, the spokesperson further stated, "Laparoscopic Surgery is a set of minimally invasive surgeries. These surgeries are better than conventional open procedures in terms of safety and effectiveness. The incisions are small here, which account for quicker recovery times, reduced hospital stays and minimal post-operative scars. As the loss of blood is restricted, the need for blood transfusion is eliminated outright. The smaller incisions also prevent overexposure of internal organs, thus, negating the chances of infections. The post-operative pain is minimized with medications. Dr Ramesh is simply the best laparoscopic surgeon near me, helping diagnose and treat conditions of the reproductive organs."



Dr Ramesh uses the best practices and best equipment to ensure successful patient outcomes across all laparoscopic procedures. He's an authority in Single-Incision Laparoscopy (SILS), a procedure involving one incision of 2 to 3 Cm. SILS offers a range of benefits, including drastically minimal pain, virtually no hospital stays, and full deterrence to infections. Dr Ramesh has been doing SILS for Gall Bladder Surgery, Appendicectomy and Bariatric Surgeries with precision and care.



Dr Baipalli Ramesh is a highly rated surgeon for laparoscopy, and gastrointestinal and weight loss procedures. The surgeon has plied his craft in some of the prestigious healthcare centres in various capacities in a career spanning across decades.