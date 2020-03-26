Dr. Bart Rademaker Stem Cells Therapy Transforms the Future of Medicine with Natural Healing Techniques

Palm Harbor, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2020 -- Dr. Rademaker, a pioneer in stem cell therapy and a well-established plastic surgeon, is based out of Tampa, Florida. With extensive experience as a reconstructive and plastic surgeon, Dr. Rademaker has helped transform the lives of thousands of patients over three decades. As a humanitarian and pioneer of modern medicine, Dr. Rademaker ensures that patients get a new lease of life with the help of wellness treatments.



"Dr. Rademaker has extensive medical training and is a major wellness and complimentary alternative medicine advocate in Florida. He was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for his work in El Salvador, and continues to help patients get access to modern medicine even in the most crucial times. Dr. Bart Rademaker stem cell surgeries have helped over 180 patients and has successfully transformed the lives of over 4000 patients so far. With a global reach in over 6 continents, Dr. Rademaker works with patients from across different continents transforming their lives for the good." Clinic's media representative.



With new solutions and an innovative way to look at regenerative medicine, Dr. Bart Rademaker mesenchymal stem cells surgeries give patients a new outlook. For more information regarding this procedure, please reach out to the doctor on 727-748-7389 or make an appointment by filling out the form on www.drrademaker.com today!



About Dr. Bart Rademaker

Dr. Bart Rademaker is a practicing plastic and reconstructive surgeon based in Tampa, Florida. He has over 35 years of experience and a global reach to nearly 6 continents. He has been a pioneer in regenerative medicine or stem cell therapy and has also been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for his work in El Salvador. His extensive experience has helped many patients transform their lives.



