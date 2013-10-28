Dr. Bartnof to Lecture on Telomere Age Reversal at AMMG Fall Conference in Las Vegas

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- The search for the fountain of youth is ancient history; however, contemporary medical research reveals that there may be a medical way to slow down age degeneration and aging diseases. Dr. Bartnof will be presenting human case studies in extending telomeres as a mechanism for partial age reversal during a satellite lecture October 31, 2013 at the Age Management Medicine Group Fall Conference in Las Vegas.



“Ongoing research over the past 30 years regarding telomeres and telomerase in human diseases and aging is fascinating. And it is very relevant to humans' ongoing quest to maintain quality-of-life and to delay and prevent diseases of aging,” says Harvey S. Bartnof, M.D. “Abnormalities in telomere functioning represent a major co-factor for the development of a range of human genetic, degenerative, aging diseases and cancer.”



Ground-breaking work in discovering how chromosomes are protected by telomeres and the enzyme telomerase is changing the medical field regarding the prevention or treatment of degenerative diseases and aging in general. Dr. Bartnof will discuss research that addresses the positive outcomes of relevant discoveries and human case studies using the telomerase activator TA-65(R) at the satellite lecture at AMMG (Age Management Medicine Group) Fall Conference in Las Vegas on Thursday, October 31, 2013. The lecture is sponsored by T.A. Sciences.



About Dr. Harvey S. Bartnof

Dr. Bartnof is the Founder and Medical Director of California Longevity and Vitality Medical Institute (R) in San Francisco, California since 2004. He is a licensed physician in the state of California and a member of the Endocrine Society. Dr. Bartnof is a graduate of University of California at San Francisco School of Medicine and former faculty member there for eight years. He is Visiting Professor of Medicine at Liaoning Medical College and Shenyang Medical College in China. Dr. Bartnof also is the former host of the internet radio show titled, "Age Management Medicine in the 21st Century.” Treatments at his Institute include: Age Management Medicine, Preventive Medicine, Integrative and Personalized Medicine, Bio-mimetic Hormone Replacement Therapy, and Telomere modulation to address health, wellness and disease prevention. For more information, visit www.DrBartnof.com