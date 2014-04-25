Dr. Bautista and Dr. Heppe of Plastic Surgery Services of Fredericksburg Voted Top Plastic Surgeons for 2014 by Northern Virginia Magazine

Fredericksburg, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- Dr. Harold Bautista and Dr. Howard Heppe of the Plastic Surgery Services of Fredericksburg, a center for plastic and cosmetic surgery in Fredericksburg, VA, were voted for Top Plastic Surgeons by Northern Virginia Magazine for the third year in a row.



Northern Virginia Magazine is an award-winning lifestyle magazine which serves as the Northern Virginia area’s leading resource for dining, business, leisure, education, shopping and news. Each year, the magazine publishes a list of Top Plastic Surgeons in the area. These doctors are selected based on peer review in which physicians throughout Northern Virginia are asked to recommend fellow doctors whom they feel should be included as a Top Doctor. Additionally, Northern Virginia Magazine bases their decision on panel recommendation, working with nine local hospitals, including Children’s National Medical Center and Mid-Atlantic Permanente Medical Group, each of whom put together a panel of head doctors to discriminately review doctors holding privileges at their hospital. Each panel nominated doctors based on internal evaluations, patient reviews, as well as overall quality of care.



About Plastic Surgery Services of Fredericksburg

Since 1983, Plastic Surgery Services of Fredericksburg has been the premier provider of cosmetic surgery in the Fredericksburg area and south of Washington, D.C. Drs. Howard Heppe and Harold Bautista are board certified and dedicated to achieving superior, natural – looking results through their team approach to patient care. Our surgeons have an established reputation and practice where patient care and safety always comes first. They are trained in aesthetic analysis and can provide a full range of treatments to obtain true rejuvenation. The board certified plastic surgeons of Plastic Surgery Services only perform procedures that are proven to deliver the best results.



For more information about Plastic Surgery Services of Fredericksburg visit http://www.plasticsurgeryservices.com or call (540) 371-7730.



Media Contact:



Plastic Surgery Services of Fredericksburg

Liliana Molina

3312 Fall Hill Avenue

Fredericksburg, Virginia 22401-3000

(858) 877-6147

lmolina@aestheticbrandmarketing.com

http://www.aestheticbrandmarketing.com/



