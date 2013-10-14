Dr. Ben Childers Now Conducting Safe and Successful Plastic Surgery in Inland Empire

Riverside, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- Certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery, Dr. Ben Childers is a renowned and trusted Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon who uses the safest methods to perform successful procedures of plastic surgery in the Inland Empire. These surgeries have proven to be highly effective in giving clients a completely rejuvenated personality and new found confidence. With more than 10,000 procedures to his credit, Dr. Childers knows every intricacy in the field of plastic and reconstructive surgery, microsurgery and non-surgical cosmetic procedures.



The unmatched expertise of Dr. Childers is the result of years of careful practice and qualification from Harvard Medical School and Loma Linda University, two of the most esteemed institutions in the world. Through comprehensive sessions prior to the surgery Dr. Ben deciphers every detail of the clients’ requirements to give them their desired result. His breast lift surgeries have lifted the confidence of many patients who suffer from saggy breasts. Dr. Ben Childers is a sought after name for breast lift in riverside.



Before going in for any kind of plastic surgery, it is important to ensure that the surgeon is qualified and certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery (ABPS), the only board that has the authority to term anyone as a Plastic Surgeon. Dr. Childers not only has the required certification of the American Board of Plastic Surgery but he is also a fellow of the American College of Surgeons, and has gained eminence as a local expert of plastic surgery in Ontario and Riverside County and Southern California.



About Dr. Ben Childers

Dr. Ben Childers is an ABPS Certified Reconstructive and Plastic Surgeon in Riverside, Inland Empire, and Ontario. He brought to Riverside a wealth of experience in Cosmetic, Hand, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. His surgical training was at the Harvard Medical School in Boston, Massachusetts. Further training in Plastic Surgery was obtained at Loma Linda University followed by a return to Harvard for an intensive fellowship in hand and microsurgery. Upon completion of his surgery training, Dr. Childers practiced at the University of California in San Diego. He then returned to Loma Linda University where he was fortunate to practice as an associate Professor of Surgery for six years.



Contact Details

Riverside Plastic Surgery Associates, Inc.

4605 Brockton Avenue, Suite 200

Riverside, CA 92506

Phone: 951-781-4339

Fax: 951-274-0985



For more information, please visit http://www.benchildersmd.com/breast-augmentation-riverside.html