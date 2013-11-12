Dr. Ben Childers Now Offers Top Notch Plastic and Reconstructive Procedures

Riverside, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- Dr. Ben Childers, one of the renowned Inland Empire plastic surgeons, now introduces top notch Plastic and Reconstructive procedures for treating numerous beauty-related issues. Being a Riverside, CA based plastic surgeon who offers both cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgery procedures, he delivers unparalleled results.



Certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery, Dr. Ben Childers is a renowned and trusted Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon who uses the safest methods to perform successful plastic surgery procedures in the Inland Empire. He received his surgical training in some of the most prestigious medical institutions in the country, and has brought a wealth of experience to the area.



In fact, if it’s a plastic surgery in Inland Empire that you need, Dr. Ben Childers is the best. His surgeries have proven to be more highly effective in giving clients a completely rejuvenated personality and new-found confidence. With more than 10,000 procedures to his credit, Dr. Childers knows every intricacy in the field of plastic and reconstructive surgery, microsurgery and non-surgical cosmetic procedures.



Likewise, one can also trust Dr. Ben Childers when opting for breast augmentation in Riverside CA. While elaborating further a spokesperson stated, “Could breast augmentation surgery be right for you? Ben Childers, MD of Riverside Plastic Surgery Associates can help you determine your candidacy for this very popular and gratifying procedure. Having helped thousands of patients attain the breast size and shape they desire, he is the best and most highly qualified person to provide vital and relevant information to anyone looking to get breast augmentation in Riverside, CA.”



About Dr. Ben Childers

Dr. Ben Childers is an ABPS Certified Reconstructive and Plastic Surgeon in Riverside, the Inland Empire, and Ontario. He has brought to Riverside a wealth of experience in Cosmetic, Hand, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. His surgical training was at the Harvard Medical School in Boston, Massachusetts. Further training in Plastic Surgery was obtained at Loma Linda University, followed by a return to Harvard for an intensive fellowship in microsurgery. Upon completion of his surgery training, Dr. Childers practiced at the University of California in San Diego. He then returned to Loma Linda University where he was fortunate enough to practice as an associate Professor of Surgery for six years.



For more information visit http://www.benchildersmd.com/riverside-plastic-surgery-office.html.



Contact Details

Riverside Plastic Surgery Associates, Inc.

4605 Brockton Avenue, Suite 200

Riverside, CA 92506

Phone: 951-781-4339

Fax: 951-274-0985