Dr. Bernard Fialkoff Presents Dental Implant / Bone Growth Seminars Academy of General Dentistry and Puerto Rican Dental Society

Bayside, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Queens, New York-Dr. Bernard Fialkoff, Queens Periodontist and Dental Implant Specialist for more than 30 years and Valedictorian of SUNY at Stony Brook Dental School 1980, presented at the New York State Academy of General Dentistry's Summer Meeting and the Puerto Rican Dental Society's Quarterly Event this past week. Dr. Fialkoff presented, "Treating Hard and Soft Tissue, Defects of Oral Cavity, What Predictable Result can be Achieved." As a Cuban American, Dr. Fialkoff is a member of the Puerto Rican Dental Society and Spanish American Medical Dental Society, delivering presentations for both memberships on numerous occasions in the past decade. Dr. Fialkoff is also founder of a Queens-based study club which provides Continuing Education Credits to AGD and ADA members. Both organizations requested his expertise when inviting him to speak at their meetings this summer and fall.



The seminars consisted of a clinical review on less invasive sinus grafting techniques, extractions of fractured and endodontically failed teeth with membrane guided osseous grafting for immediate implants, soft tissue grafting of recession and mucosal defects, cosmetic gingival contouring and tooth exposure. Dr. Fialkoff dedicated a portion of the seminar to discussing how the dentists' purpose to aid his patients to achieve their goals of confident smiles, youthful facial contours and ability to enjoy savory and nutritious foods can be achieved utilizing these periodontal techniques.



Dr. Fialkoff has presented at various community events over the years. Interfaith Medical Center honored Dr. Fialkoff with the "Leadership in Dental Education" Award at a 2011 meeting for his years of educational programs / mentoring of dentists / raising treatment standards throughout the NY area. Dr. Charles Grannum, DMD, Director of the Department of Dentistry, and Dr. Ingrid Dowrich, DDS Chair presented the plaque to Dr. Fialkoff. It read, "In recognition of your unselfish commitment to educating and mentoring in the field of Dental Implantology and Periodontics." Interfaith Hospital's Dental program doctors and residents are frequent attendees of the Fialkoff Dental Study Club. Dr. Fialkoff founded this educational group and the Implant Certainty Training Program in the mid ‘90's training 300 or more dentists in the field of dental implantology. The monthly Study Club has an audience of 60-80 dentists each month, focusing on raising dental excellence, standards and camaraderie in the New York boroughs.



A Queens Council Member submitted an award to Dr. Fialkoff at an August Oral Cancer Course in 2012 to acknowledge his work in raising educational standards and awareness on Oral Cancer. The award read, "...such service, which is truly the lifeblood of the community and the city, so often goes unrecognized and unrewarded." The American Dental Association published an article showing this award for dental educational excellence.



About Dr. Bernard Fialkoff

Dr. Bernard Fialkoff has practiced periodontal, dental implant and cosmetic laser surgery at his Queens office for more than 31 years. (56-03 214th Street in Bayside, NY) The office procedures available include: Immediate Same Day Implants, Replacement of Fractured Teeth, Non-Surgical Laser Gum Treatment, Sinus Bone Grafting, Cosmetic Jaw and Tooth Rehabilitation, Bone Grafting / Augmentation, Extractions, Dental Implants, Gum Regeneration and Grafting to repair receded / ugly looking gums, Periodontal Treatments to eliminate bleeding / sore /sensitive gums, Crown Lengthening to allow salvage of decayed teeth, Cosmetic Laser Surgery to eliminate gummy smiles and free tongue tie, Periodontal Maintenance, Scaling / Root planning, Night Guard Appliances, Oral Cancer Consultation and Bite Adjustments.



Dr. Fialkoff's web site has videos on certain procedures as well as a plethora of information about dental techniques and his office's community service work at: www.baysidedentist.com . For more information and to book a consult, please email BernardFialkoffDDS@gmail.com or call 718-229-3838. Study Club newsletters, community events and other dental health information are also available for viewing at www.facebook.com/DrBernardFialkoffDDS . For more information, please contact BernardFialkoffDDS@gmail.com .



For Additional Information Visit the Website at: http://www.baysidedentist.com



For Media Contact:

Dr. Bernard Fialkoff DDS

56-03 214th St

Bayside, NY 11364

718-229-3838

BernardFialkoffDDS@gmail.com

http://www.baysidedentist.com