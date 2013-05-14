Dr. Bernard Fialkoff's Foundation for a Drug-Free World Program Reaches 10,000 NYC Schoolchildren

Queens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- Dr. Bernard Fialkoff, Queens Periodontist and Dental Implant Specialist for more than 30 years and Valedictorian of SUNY at Stony Brook Dental School 1980, founded the Queens Chapter of Foundation for a Drug Free World (http://www.drugfreeworld.org) in 2011 as community service plays a major role in his office. His staff presented more than 100 free drug education events to NYC schools, after-school programs and community centers in just 2012. The Spanish American Medical Dental Society of New York co-sponsored an event with his chapter in January 2011 and Dr. Fialkoff presented the drug-free program to more than 100 medical professionals at Doctor’s Day celebration at Leonard’s of Great Neck on April 6. Queens County Dental Society published an article in this quarter’s dental bulletin publicizing the importance of Dr. Fialkoff’s drug education program and lending their support. A Queens Council Member presented a City of New York Proclamation to the Fialkoff Foundation for a Drug-Free World NYC Program for his work in providing more than 300 free drug education events in which more than 30,000 students took the pledge to be drug-free. The Council Member presented the proclamation at the Fialkoff Dental Study Club, a dental educational group that has met monthly since the mid ‘90s. The proclamation acknowledged the office’s work and the significance of professionals taking part in vital programs like these. Metlife Financial Services donated to the drug education program and presented a check at the November 2012 Fialkoff Dental Study Club meeting.



During the proclamation presentation, the Council Member read from the plaque, “In keeping with the customs of the members of the Council of the City of New York to honor our most distinguished individuals and organizations for their outstanding contributions to the City of New York, it is a privilege to pay tribute to the Foundation for a Drug-Free World New York Chapter and the Fialkoff Foundation for a Drug-Free World NYC Program.” The proclamation continues, “Dr. Bernard Fialkoff, Founder of the Queens Chapter of the Foundation for a Drug-Free World NYC Program and Meghan Fialkoff, Director of the Foundation for a Drug-Free World NY are exceptional community leaders and catalysts for change in the field of education and drug prevention, who have helped enable thousands of children to become real future leaders of the City. They have truly enriched our City with their dedication, service and leadership…”



Dr. Bernard Fialkoff explains why he got involved in this community program, “The success of any program begins with the individual. Any worthwhile activity begins with individuals then spreads to local groups, the city, the state and then nationally. Many professionals are speaking about how the negative environment is affecting our practices. This program helps children to stay off of street drugs and has gotten positive results. We are proud that our Councilman is acknowledging this program and taking a lead role in helping to change all of the downturn that has occurred in the last few years. As professionals, we can feel proud to live up to our purpose of helping our community and improving their lives. What better way there is to show this and to do this than to help the very children who will in short order, be in charge of our area.”



Queens Community Board 11 was first to take notice of the work of Dr. Fialkoff’s drug education program. Community Board District Manager Susan Seinfeld attended the October Dental Study Club to honor Queens dentists who had donated to the program during its beginning stages. Eileen Miller, Health Committee Chair, joined in the ceremony in which both presented a “Community Leader Award” to Dr. Edward Portnoy, Dr. Elie Marzouk, Dr. Daniel Weinstein and Dr. Hanette Gomez.



In January, Rabbi Levy Adurakhmanov, learned of Dr. Fialkoff’s community program while visiting the dental office with his father. Immediately interested and wanting to lend his support, he opened an informational event for medical professionals, explaining the barriers that attendees may run into when helping a worthy cause, but also saying how, “climbing the mountain may seem hard, but when you reach the top of the mountain, all the hard work would have been worth the toil.” A few weeks later he invited Dr. Fialkoff and members of the Queens Chapter to attend an Inaugural Ball in Washington, D.C. as representatives and ambassadors of the Foundation for a Drug Free World.



The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a nonprofit public benefit corporation that empowers youth and adults with factual information about drugs so they can make informed decisions and live drug-free. No one, especially a young person, likes to be lectured about what he or she can or cannot do. The foundation provides the facts that empower youth to choose not to take drugs in the first place through free educational events and curriculum. Through a worldwide network of the foundation’s volunteers, 56 million educational handouts have been distributed, tens of thousands of drug awareness events have been held in some 120 countries and Truth About Drugs public service announcements have been aired on 275 television stations. These materials and activities have helped people around the world learn about the destructive side effects of drugs and thereby make the decision for themselves to not use them.



About Dr. Bernard Fialkoff

Dr. Bernard Fialkoff has a periodontal, dental implant and cosmetic laser surgery office for more than 31 years on 56-03 214th Street in Bayside, NY. The office web site and blog, which shows study club photos and bulletins, and other community activities of the office, is baysidedentist.com. Dr. Fialkoff also has a web page devoted to the drug education program at: http://baysidedentist.com/our-office/community-drug-education-program/



The Fialkoff Dental Study Club was founded in the mid ‘90’s and has an audience of 55-125 dentists each month. It focuses on raising dental excellence, standards and camaraderie in the New York boroughs. For more information and to book a free drug education event, please email BernardFialkoffDDS@gmail.com.



