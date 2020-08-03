Dr. Bill Thomas on Changing Aging, an Interview with Phyllis Ayman on SeniorsSTRAIGHTTAlk

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/03/2020 -- SeniorsSTRAIGHTTalk is proud to welcome Dr. Bill Thomas. Formerly Voices for Eldercare Advocacy, SeniorsSTRAIGHTTalk now a Podcast on the Voice America Empowerment Channel and all of your favorite podcast platforms. It has been rebranded. with expanded content and topics.



Dr. Bill Thomas is a visionary, author, entrepreneur, teacher and physician who has totally transformed how we think about, and design, living spaces for older adults as they continue on life's journey into their advancing years. His wide-ranging work explores the landscape of human aging. Best known for his health care system innovations, he created the Green House Project. The Wall Street Journal called Green Houses "nothing less than a revolution" and "the most comprehensive effort to reinvent the nursing home.". In addition, Dr. Thomas founded the global non-profit, The Eden Alternative, which works to improve the care provided to older people and has gone on to create smaller more manageable living spaces for people as they age which are called Minka homes. The Wall Street Journal highlighted Dr. Thomas as one of the nation's "top 10 innovators" changing the future of retirement in America.



Dr. Thomas challenges the negative stereotypes around aging in hopes of changing the narrative. "It's the story that matters," he says. "How people interpret their experience goes a long way to determining their wellbeing."



Listen in to hear Dr. Thomas share his visionary ideas with host Phyllis Ayman. Ayman says, "I've been wanting to meet Dr. Thomas for a long time, he's one of my personal and professional heroes. I'm proud to give listeners the opportunity to hear from him."



SeniorsSTRAIGHTTalk will continue to highlight all-important relevant issues for seniors, their families, loved ones and the population at large, who ultimately are our future selves. Through informative and engaging conversations with thought leaders, professionals, and individuals who share their experiences, listeners will gain insights and information that will be meaningful for their everyday lives.



